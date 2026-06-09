Angels Look to Bounce Back Against the Astros: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels look to secure a win tonight after a heartbreaking loss against their division rivals last night. Poor baserunning and worse defense led to the Angels dropping the first game of their home series against the Astros last night in extra innings, final score 5 to 4. Kai-Wei Teng will take the mound tonight for the Astros, where he will face off against Angels breakout rookie pitcher, Walbert Ureña. This matchup will likely come down to the bullpens and which offense can capitalize with runners on.

Angels v. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Astros -1.5 (+135)

Angels +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline:

Astros -126

Angels +104

Total:

8.5: Over (-111)/ Under (-108)

The Angels Desperately Need Their Bats to Show Up:

Teng comes into the contest tonight with a 3 and 4 record with a 3.06 ERA through 47 innings pitched. Teng began the year as an extended relief pitcher for the Astros, but since the middle of May, he has found success transitioning into a starter role.

While Teng hasn’t had a lot of matchups against the Angels, he did pitch 2.1 relief innings earlier this season on March 28 in a game where the Astros came back from a 6-run deficit to pick up their first win on the Halos in 2026.

In that game, Teng allowed no runs and gave up only one hit to Oswald Peraza. Peraza, if in the lineup, is notable for leading Angels qualified batters with a .269 batting average.

Other names to keep an eye on tonight include Mike Trout and Logan O’Hoppe. Trout doesn't have the greatest contact historically against the Astros, posting a .248 average, but he has 35 homers and 81 RBIs against them in his career, which is a strong indication of his power. O’Hoppe carries a .300 average against Houston and has also left the park 6 times.

Zach Neto will also be someone to watch as he has homered in his last 3 games, and in 5 of his last 10 games against the Astros. The power has definitely been on full display for the young shortstop recently, and I don’t expect him to slow down against a middling arm like Teng.

Zach Neto with a go-ahead solo homer and the #Angels are up 4-3 in the seventh. It's his third straight game with a homer. pic.twitter.com/0v4eAoFqL0 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 9, 2026

Can Ureña Avoid Another Chaotic Inning Against Houston?

Ureña currently holds a 3-4 record with a 2.68 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts through 50.1 innings. These numbers are strong, especially considering his age and his unusual start to the year. His command has been inconsistent throughout the season thus far; he will definitely need to stay in the strike zone, especially against a patient Astros lineup.

Walbert Ureña, Vicious 99mph Sinker. 😤 pic.twitter.com/3w5kMf6wpp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 24, 2026

Ureña's first game against Houston was unusual. He gave up six runs in one relief inning in the same March game that featured Teng’s comeback. Despite four hits and two walks, all runs were unearned due to the Angels' defensive errors, showing how the Astros can pressure Ureña.

Altuve and Alvarez enter the contest with a combined career 40 homers against the Angels, so they will both definitely be names to keep an eye on. Alvarez is definitely someone the Angels must gameplan for as he has a career .309 average against the Halos and has looked like an MVP to start 2026.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

There aren’t a ton of plays in this game I love, both pitchers have had a strange start to 2026, and have had strange outings against the other team. The cleanest play in my eyes is Angels +1.5 at -163. While not the greatest price, Ureña has proven to be a steady arm for the Angels' rotation that can keep any game close.

I also like the over 8.5 runs play at -111. I think both offenses have shown some great power, especially the Astros' core, which can cause problems for either pitcher. Additionally, both bullpens have struggled this year, so I can see this overhitting in the later innings for a fun sweat.

Player props-wise, Alvarez is the bat I trust the most. He’s mashed the Angels historically and is looking to bounce back after a 0-for-4 night last night. Therefore, I think either his over on total bases or hits/runs/RBIs can be played with confidence.

For the Angels, I would ride another veteran bat in Mike Trout. Similar to Alvarez, Trout has historically mashed against the Astros and is looking to snap his 5-game hitless streak. I’d play his over on total bases.

Bets I like:

Angels -1.5 (-163)

Over 8.5 runs (-111)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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