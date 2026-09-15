Angels Look to Build on Series-Opening Win vs. Mariners: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Halos snapped their three-game losing streak last night in their series opener against the Mariners, winning 6-4 behind another strong outing from Reid Detmers. Jose Siri went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, and a run, while Neto knocked a triple, single, and two runs. Tonight, Ryan Johnson looks to continue to end the year on a high as he faces Seattle’s Logan Gilbert.

How to Watch Angels vs. Mariners

The Mariners and Angels continue their three-game series tonight, September 15, at 6:38 p.m. PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The game will air locally on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, while Seattle viewers can watch on Mariners TV.

Angels vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Mariners -1.5 (-101)

Angels +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline:

Mariners: (-174)

Angels: (+144)

Total:

8: Over (-115)/Under (-105)

Can the Angels Solve Logan Gilbert?

Logan Gilbert presents a tougher challenge compared to last night’s Kade Anderson. Gilbert holds a 12-9 record, 3.72 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 187 Ks over 172 innings. These are solid numbers; he’s also been solid against the Angels in his career, holding a 4-4 record, 3.92 ERA, and 75 Ks over 62 career innings. Mike Trout is the biggest name to watch tonight as he is 4-for-11 in his career against the Mariners with two homers, a double, and four RBIs. Trout also holds a .244/.379/.430 slash line this season with 21 homers. Neto will also provide offense with 26 homers and a .760 OPS this year. The biggest problem for the Angels tonight is strikeouts, as they currently hold the second-most strikeouts offensively in baseball with 1,423. Gilbert is also coming off seven innings of baseball against Texas, where he struck out 11.

Mike Trout hits home run No. 21! pic.twitter.com/oKoUJ9NBBl — MLB (@MLB) September 11, 2026

Can Ryan Johnson Continue His Turnaround Against Seattle?

Ryan Johnson’s season numbers remain disappointing with his 4-8 record, 5.12 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 63 Ks over 84.1 innings. Johnson remains a competitive match for Gilbert tonight due to his recent turnaround. Over his last seven starts, Johnson holds a 2.11 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 38.1 innings and has allowed only 23 hits. Johnson also has a career 3.00 ERA in 6 innings against Seattle. This Mariners offense isn’t the greatest as they are batting only .232 on the year, although they have hit 175 homers. Randy Arozarena leads this lineup with a .278 average and 25 homers, while Julio Rodríguez has 21 homers and owns 13 career home runs with 38 RBIs in 54 games against the Angels. Johnson should be able to avoid big innings due to this lineup’s lack of content; the real challenge is keeping the ball in the park tonight.

Ryan Johnson, Mean 84mph Sweeper...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Pg95J26Nxl — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 10, 2026

Bets I Like

My favorite bet tonight is under 8 total runs at -105. I like both arms taking the mound today. Gilbert has solidified himself as a reliable starter in the MLB while Johnson has been hot over the last month and a half. Also, both offenses leave more to desire with the Angels’ strikeout issues and the Mariners’ contact issues. Another bet I like tonight is Gilbert over 6.5 strikeouts. Gilbert has great strikeout stuff as he holds a 9.39 K/9 this year, and he faces a lineup that has generated the second-most offensive strikeouts this season.

Total Runs Under 8 (-105)

Logan Gilbert Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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