Mariners vs. Angels Preview: Reid Detmers Seeks to Stop the Bleeding as Halos Return to Anaheim



The Los Angeles Angels return home to Angel Stadium tonight to open a three game series against AL West rival Seattle Mariners. Desperately looking to shake off a brutal road trip, the Halos are reeling after getting swept by the Washington Nationals over the weekend, capped off by a painful 6-5 collapse on Sunday where the bullpen surrendered four runs in the eighth inning. Sitting at a 56-93 record, Los Angeles must find a way to finish the year 7-6 or better if they want to avoid the first 100-loss season in franchise history.







If there is a reason for optimism in Anaheim, it rests squarely on the shoulders of tonight's starting pitcher, Reid Detmers (5-8, 3.32 ERA). The 27-year-old left-hander has been a true ace since the All-Star break, pitching to a spectacular 1.37 ERA over his last 10 starts. Detmers is coming off a dominant performance against the Boston Red Sox where he pitched a one hit, six inning shutout. Racking up an impressive 191 strikeouts across 168 innings this season, Detmers represents the team’s best chance to act as a stopper and halt the current three-game losing skid.





Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Kade Anderson (13) pitches to the Texas Rangers in the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



He will face off against Seattle’s rookie southpaw Kade Anderson (1-1, 4.29 ERA), who is looking to give the third-place Mariners (70-80) reason to believe he can be their future ace. The storyline here is obvious as Anderson was selected third overall in last year's draft, immediately after the Angels selected Tyler Bremner second overall. It was the last draft of former GM Perry Minasian's tenure with the Angels and could have some of the largest ramifications.



Since arriving in AA Tyler Bremner has been pitching like a top prospect. But when evaluators across the board rated Anderson as the better prospect and the two going back to back to division rivals, this storyline will continue for years to come. The story is far from written but as of now Seattle is clearly winning this battle.



Offensively, the Angels will look to keep building on the silver linings provided by their youth movement. Shortstop Zach Neto continues to solidify his elite star potential, having slugged his 26th home run of the year on Sunday to match his career high. Alongside rookie catcher Moisés Ballesteros—who also homered in Sunday's finale—Neto provides a glimpse into the future under the club’s new Stan Kroenke ownership era. With Mike Trout also recently snapping his long homerless drought, the Angels have enough pop to push past a vulnerable Mariners squad if the pitching holds up.





How To Watch The Game



First pitch is scheduled for 6:38 PM PDT at Angel Stadium. You can catch the game locally on ABTV or stream it live via MLB.TV with the Angels package.





Sep 13, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) celebrates scoring a run in the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting lines and notable player props for tonight's Mariners vs. Angels matchup, sourced directly from BetMGM.





Money line: Seattle -118 Angels -102

Run line: Seattle (-1.5) +145 Angels (+1.5) -180

Over/Under: 7.5 runs Over -105 Under -115

As far as player prop best, Zach Neto is +310 to hit a home run tonight and Mike Trout is +425 to go yard. Both players are known for hot streaks and both have hit homers recently.

Betting odds are subject to change.

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