Reid Detmers Looks to Cool Off Boston: How to Watch Angels vs. Red Sox, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels are looking to even the series tonight after Boston opened with a 5-2 win and extended its winning streak to 5 games. Moisés Ballesteros was the only bright spot last night, tallying 3 hits and hitting his 8th homer of the year. Tonight brings a left-handed pitching matchup as Reid Detmers faces former Angel Patrick Sandoval.

How to Watch Angels vs. Red Sox

The Angels and Red Sox continue their series tonight, September 8, at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT at Fenway Park. The game will air locally on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, while Red Sox viewers can watch on NESN.

Angels vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-181)

Red Sox -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline:

Angels: +123

Red Sox: -149

Total:

7.5: Over (-110)/Under (-110)

Can the Angels Spoil Patrick Sandoval's Return?

Sandoval has been inconsistent in his first season in Boston with a 1-4 record, 4.41 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, and 50 Ks over 49 innings while averaging 4.6 walks per nine. Despite these struggles, Sandoval has still allowed 3 earned runs or less in seven of his ten starts this year. The Halos have struggled against left-handed hitting, posting just a .676 OPS in those matchups this year. Sandoval has limited history against the Angels since he spent his first 6 years in the MLB in Anaheim. Jose Siri is 3-for-7 with a double, walk, and RBI against Sandoval, and Oswald Peraza is 0-for-4 with 3 Ks. Trout remains one of the biggest bats to watch tonight, per usual, hitting .292 with 14 homers in his career against the Red Sox.

Zach Neto and Mike Trout highlights for your feed 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pojD2YPO9s — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 1, 2026

Can Reid Detmers Shut Down Boston's Hot Offense?

Detmers has gone from one of the most volatile to one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball this year. Since the All-Star break, Detmers holds a mere 1.52 ERA with 59 Ks and has only walked 9 total batters in his 9 starts. He enters tonight with a 4-8 record, 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 182 Ks over 162 innings. In his last start, he allowed just one run over 7 innings of work against the Yankees, where he struck out 8. Detmers has also been great against Boston, holding a 3-2 record and 2.72 ERA over 36.1 innings. Boston has struggled against left-handed pitching in Fenway this year, posting just a .671 OPS, which ranks near the bottom of the MLB. Some bats to watch include Trevor Story, who is 3-for-7 with two doubles and three RBIs against Detmers; Jarren Duran, who is 3-for-7 with three RBIs; and Wilyer Abreu, who is 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.

Reid Detmers, Dirty 86mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/1xXkimSTRN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 3, 2026

Prediction, Props, and Picks

My favorite bet tonight is under 7.5 total runs at -110. Detmers has been great on the mound as of late, and the Angels offense has been cold. Also, both offenses have struggled against left-handed pitching this year. I also like the NRFI, or no run first inning tonight at -135. Demters is on a run of 6 consecutive scoreless first innings, and Sandoval should be able to hold his own early against the Angels offense.

Bets I Like:

Total Runs Under 7.5 (-110)

NRFI (-135)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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