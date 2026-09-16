Angels Look to Complete the Sweep Behind Yusei Kikuchi: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels secured a series win last night with a 2-1 victory over their division-rival Seattle Mariners. Josh Lowe broke the 1-1 tie with his 12th homer of the year while Ryan Johnson tossed six strong innings, striking out seven. Tonight, the Halos go for the sweep as Yusei Kikuchi faces off against George Kirby.

How to Watch Angels vs. Mariners

The Mariners and Angels finish their three-game series tonight, September 16, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The game will air locally on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, while Seattle viewers can watch on Mariners. TV.

Angels vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Mariners -1.5 (+116)

Angels +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline:

Mariners: (-145)

Angels: (+120)

Total:

7.5: Over (-118) / Under (-102)

Can the Angels Break Through Against George Kirby?

George Kirby enters tonight’s game with a 9-11 record, 4.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 138 Ks over 165.1 innings. These numbers aren’t great, but the Angels have historically struggled against Kirby. The right-hander holds an 8-4 record and a 3.28 ERA against the Angels and has struck out 92 in 74 innings. He’s been even better lately, with a 4-0 record and a 2.63 ERA in his last four appearances against Anaheim. Mike Trout has a strong history against Kirby and is the biggest bat to watch tonight as he has gone 4-for-14 with a homer and three walks in his career against the right-hander.

Mike Trout hits home run No. 21! pic.twitter.com/oKoUJ9NBBl — MLB (@MLB) September 11, 2026

Can Yusei Kikuchi Continue His Success Against Seattle?

Kikuchi also enters tonight with weak numbers, holding just a 1-5 record, 4.75 ERA, and 1.49 WHIP on the year. He does hold good career stats against his former team with a 1.32 ERA and 38 strikeouts over six career starts against Seattle. There are some big names to watch on the Mariners’ offense as Randy Arozarena is 6-for-28 with three home runs against Kikuchi, and Julio Rodríguez is 4-for-18 with a homer and six strikeouts. Rodríguez is also batting .355 with 13 homers and a 1.049 OPS in 54 games against the Angels, and drove in Seattle’s only run last night with an RBI double.

Yusei Kikuchi, Dirty 88mph Splitter. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/XLkjsRVnpV — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 5, 2026

Prediction, Props, and Picks

My favorite bet tonight is under 7.5 total runs at -102. Both these pitchers come into tonight with mediocre stats for the year, but have performed exceptionally well against the other team in their careers. This leads me to believe tonight will be a close pitcher’s duel that will favor the under.

Bets I like:

Total Runs Under 7.5 (-102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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