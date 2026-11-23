Pitcher Robert Stephenson was the Angels' biggest free agent signing in the offseason of 2023-24. His three-year, $33 million contract proved to be a disaster.

After spending most of the last three years on the Angels' injured list, Stephenson is getting another chance to prove he's healthy with a new organization. The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms with the 33-year-old on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday.

Stephenson's contract gave the Angels a conditional 2027 club option worth $2.5 million. After watching him pitch only 10 innings at the major league level over the previous three years, interim general manager John Mozeliak made the easy decision to decline Stephenson's option in October.

A month later, Stephenson settled for a minor league contract, validating Mozeliak's decision to not give him a major league roster spot.

Stephenson missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In 2025, he dealt with nerve irritation that limited him to 12 appearances. He went 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA during his brief window of health.

Then in April, Stephenson had season-ending ligament and flexor tendon repair surgery. His next appearance on a mound in a competitive game will be his first since September 2025.

Before injuries derailed his career, Stephenson completely altered his career trajectory after going from Pittsburgh to Tampa Bay in a June 2023 trade. He allowed only 18 hits and eight walks in 38.1 innings (0.68 WHIP) for the Rays to end the season.

The Rays helped Stephenson transform his slider into a pitch with more vertical drop and velocity, with immediate effects. He had a career ERA of 4.91 prior to the trade, and a 2.30 ERA in four months with the Rays. Perhaps the same potential the Angels saw three years ago is still in his surgically repaired elbow, somewhere.

The fact that the Dodgers didn't wait to sign Stephenson suggests he was in demand to a degree. A lockout that is expected to take effect Dec. 1, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB and the MLB Players' Association, will effectively freeze major league transactions. Transactions involving minor league players can continue.

If Stephenson didn't have any major league offers to weigh, he was under no pressure to sign this month. For the Angels, the end of the Robert Stephenson Era couldn't come soon enough. It was arguably the worst signing in Perry Minasian's tenure as general manager.