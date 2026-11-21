

The Los Angeles Angels entered Friday’s non-tender deadline with an underwhelming 40-man roster full of players fresh off a100 loss season,. Yet interim general manager John Mozeliak opted not to cut a single player. By tendering contracts to all 11 arbitration eligible players—and agreeing to one year deals with outfielder José Siri ($2.5 million) and relievers Tayler Saucedo ($1.3 million) and Sam Bachman ($1.05 million)—Anaheim prioritized asset preservation over immediate roster flexibility.

After all, this is a roster that lost 100 games. Clearly there were obvious players who needed to be released in hopes of finding better talent elsewhere.



While retaining core pillars like shortstop Zach Neto, left hander Reid Detmers, first baseman Nolan Schanuel, and closer Ben Joyce was a formality, tendering everyone—including Josh Lowe and José Siri—was a costly mistake that creates an immediate bottleneck. With Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expiring on Dec. 1 and a lockout looming, the Angels now have just days to clear space on a crowded roster before transactions freeze.

The Cost of Standing Pat on Bubble Outfielders

Bringing back Josh Lowe ($3.6 million projected) and Siri ($2.5 million) alongside Mike Trout, Wade Meckler, and defensive specialist Bryce Teodosio crowds an outfield mix that still lacks a true everyday center fielder. Lowe struggled badly in 2026, slashing .209/.273/.360 with 12 home runs across 114 games. Siri provided mediocre defense and 10 homers in 108 games, yet his .241/.296/.417 slash line proves he was largely a wind machine at the plate.



Keeping both veterans—along with utility infielder Oswald Peraza ($1.4 million projected), who hit .226/.282/.334—leaves zero breathing room on the 40-man roster. Mozeliak, who is stepping down once MLB owners approve Stan Kroenke’s $4 billion purchase of the franchise in January, opted for a holding pattern rather than making cuts to a roster that will later be shaped by a permanent general manager.



Blocking the Exact Moves Anaheim Needs to Make





Sep 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Josh Lowe (3) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The irony of Friday’s inaction is that Mozeliak has already shown an appetite for upgrading the bottom of the roster. Earlier this week, Anaheim protected outfield prospects Nelson Rada and Raudi Rodriguez from the Rule 5 draft and acquired former first round pick Jace Jung from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations—a classic low risk, high upside gamble designed to raise the floor of a 100 loss club.



By clogging the 40 man roster with players who are not up to MLB standards, however, the Angels have effectively blocked themselves from making similar opportunistic additions. If Anaheim wants to pounce on newly minted non-tender free agents like Luis Gil, Luke Raley, Nolan Gorman, and Trevor Larnach, they cannot simply sign them. Every external addition between now and Dec. 1 requires designating someone for assignment or swinging a consolidation trade.







The cleanest path forward involves shopping bubble depth pieces—such as Peraza, Teodosio, or fringe bullpen arms—for low-level prospects or international bonus pool money. Even if those deals only net lottery tickets, opening two or three 40 man spots would allow Anaheim to keep churning the bottom of the roster before the winter market locks up.

Navigating the Pre-Lockout Sprint

With arbitration hearings likely pushed into the spring if a work stoppage hits on Dec. 1, the next 10 days represent the final window for meaningful winter movement. Even as a lame duck executive, Mozeliak proved with the Jung trade that Anaheim is actively hunting upside—making Friday’s roster gridlock an obstacle the front office must immediately undo.