Robert Stephenson's last contract was an unmitigated bust. The veteran reliever parlayed a breakout season in 2023 into a three-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Stephenson, 33, pitched 10 major league innings over the life of the contract.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, the decision to sign Stephenson on Monday — first reported by Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic — had less to do with how those 10 innings went, and more with the health of his surgically repaired right elbow.

The #Dodgers have signed right-hander Robert Stephenson to a minor-league deal, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal. Was previously with the Angels, but missed all of 2026 after undergoing elbow surgery. An intriguing add as the club focuses on bolstering depth. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) November 23, 2026

Stephenson had season-ending ligament and flexor tendon repair surgery in April 2026. His next appearance on a mound in a competitive game will be his first since September 2025.

The right-hander previously missed the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In 2025, he dealt with nerve irritation that limited him to 12 appearances.

Stephenson's contract gave the Angels a conditional 2027 club option worth $2.5 million, which interim general manager John Mozeliak declined. If the Angels — whose bullpen had a collective 4.47 ERA in 2026 — couldn't find room on their major league roster for Stephenson, it's no surprise he couldn't land a major league deal elsewhere.

The upside to the Dodgers is obvious. Before injuries derailed his career, Stephenson allowed only 18 hits and eight walks in 38.1 innings (0.68 WHIP) for the Tampa Bay Rays to end the 2023 season.

A right-handed pitcher with an unorthodox delivery, Stephenson had only sporadic success in seven-plus seasons to begin his career with the Cincinnati Reds (2016-22) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2023).

The Rays helped Stephenson transform his slider into a pitch with more vertical drop and velocity, with immediate effects. He began the season with a career ERA of 4.90, which dropped to 2.30 after the trade.

If Stephenson can rediscover the form he found after he was traded from the Pirates to the Rays, he could be a valuable addition to the Dodgers' bullpen.

Evan Phillips' free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves already subtracted one potential high-leverage right-hander from the Dodgers' bullpen. Stephenson could replace Phillips' innings if he's fully recovered from his April procedures.

That's a big if, considering Stephenon's recent track record of poor health. It would hardly be a surprise if the Dodgers continue adding right-handed relievers this offseason — if not before Dec. 1, then after the expected lockout resolves, or via minor league contracts.

Once the current CBA expires, if MLB locks out players, teams will be prevented from signing players to major league deals. The transactions freeze won't prevent the Dodgers from signing minor league players, who are bound by a separate CBA.

The fact that the Dodgers didn't wait to sign Stephenson suggests he was in demand to a degree. Healthy or not, Stephenson won't cost the Dodgers much.

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