Angels Major Pipeline: Prospect Updates and Movement Towards the Majors

While not deep, the Angels farm system does posses some intriguing players who are likely making their way to Anaheim sooner rather than later. As of now, no player promotions have taken place but

Nelson Rada is knocking on the door.

AAA Stats: 79 plate appearances, .302 BA, .410 OBP, .413 SLG

Far and away the most obvious roster move the Angels need to make is placing Nelson Rada at the top of the batting order and in center field. He could easily replace the subpar Josh Lowe and improve the team on both sides of the ball.

Rada is a speed and contact guy with elite defensive rankings. His range rivals that of Bryce Teodosio's but his patient approach and better bat to ball skills make him likely to be a typical leadoff hitter. He lacks power but should have a solid MLB career. Think Denard Span with a little more speed.

Tyler Bremner is dominating High A.

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Bremner poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyler Bremner is the type of arm the Angels have not had in their system in a long time. He gives Angels fans a reason to dream. After his 10K outing over the weekend, Bremner's overall stat line looks like this: 11.2 innings pitched, 20 strikeouts, 4 walks, 0.77 ERA.

The Angels are trying to develop Bremner rather than rush him to the big leagues. However, if the High A level is not actually challenging him, expect a promotion to AA in a couple of weeks.

Chase Shores is also lighting up High A.

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Shores poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Angels second round pick in 2025 likely profiles as a high leverage reliever but the Angels are attempting to develop him as a starter. After 3 years in the super competitive SEC, Shores is getting his first taste of professional ball at the High A level.

So far, he has pitched 8 innings in 2 games and struck out 12 batters against only 2 walks. What might be most impressive is he has only surrendered 2 hits. It is really early, but Shores swing and miss stuff is translating to pro ball. If the Angels decide he's a bullpen piece, he will move quickly.

Caden Dana is back on the radar.

At one point, Caden Dana was the Angels top pitching prospect. Adding talent like Bremner, George Klassen, and Chase Shores pushed him down the list as did the development of Walbert Urena.

Dana was injured to begin the year but announced his presence with authority in his first start over the weekend. His fastball sat at 94.8 MPH and he had command of his pitches. If Dana can maintain that extra little oomph on his heater, he again is a prospect worth watching.

Caden Dana’s 2026 season debut for AAA Salt Lake:



6 IP | 4 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 0 BB | 7 K

86 pitches



His fastball (averaged 94.8 mph/15” IVB) was a clear point of emphasis today, throwing it 73% of the time to both lefties and righties. pic.twitter.com/PWPPtCTqvT — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) April 18, 2026

Minor league baseball is just now entering its third week so no movements have been made yet. This will be a weekly feature and will update as players are moved around. The good news is, the Angels have the ability to help their offense sitting in AAA and there is a chance Dana can compete with Klassen for the honor of next man up.