The Roster Move the Angels Need to Make Right Now

It is rare that one roster move can substantially improve multiple positions, but the Angels have the opportunity to execute one. Improving the team's outfield defense will improve the pitching staff and adding much needed on base skills to the top of the lineup will bolster the offense.

The move? Calling up Nelson Rada and moving Josh Lowe to a bench role, perhaps to AAA.

Josh Lowe is below average on both sides of the ball.

Starting outfielders are not generally available for the cost of a middle reliever. However, that was the cost for Lowe and the reasons are pretty apparent. It is early, but Lowe is slashing a pathetic .122/.229/.293 in 15 games. More alarming, he has struck out 16 times in those 15 days.

For a team struggling to improve their on base percentage by reducing strikeouts, Lowe is a real detriment. His offense has declined in each of the last three seasons and he carries a sub .300 on base percentage over his last two years. Expecting him to become an average or above average bat at this stage is not wise.

Defensively, Lowe is already rated as -3 runs above average by Baseball-Reference. He's on pace to be 34 runs worse than average over the course of a year. To be fair, the Fielding Bible pegs him at 0 runs saved or lost this season. So at best, Lowe is not helping the club defensively but in all likelihood is hurting the team on the grass.

Mike Trout is an average center fielder at this stage.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) catches a line drive off the bat of Spencer Steer in the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, April 10, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trout is currently ranked alongside a host of others by the Fielding Bible with 1 defensive run saved. That's not bad for a rebound year after successive injury filled campaigns. But it is a far cry from the leaders who have 4 and 5 runs saved. As the year progresses that gap will widen.

And while Trout has not been injured while playing center field, having him run this much at this age is tempting the injury bug. Given Trout's top notch sprint speed and underwhelming arm, a move to left field would be ideal.

Replacing the below average Lowe in left with the far better defender in Trout would help the team and likely reduce the wear and tear on Trout.

Nelson Rada is an on base machine with a great glove.

Mar 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Nelson Rada against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are two things Nelson Rada does well: play defense and get on base. He's also an excellent base runner so he really does three things well; and the Angels need all three.

Plugging Rada in at center would give the Angels a truly plus defensive outfield. Flanking him with Trout and Adell would bring smiles to the pitchers faces and rob countless hitters or hits. This is the ideal defensive alignment for the team and it comes with the benefit of reducing the mileage on Mike Trout.

Plus, Rada is sporting a nice .407 on base percentage in AAA after posting a .433 mark at the AAA level last year. He has also walked (39) times almost as often as he has struck out (46) at the highest level of the minor leagues. This year in the Cactus League Rada produced an insane .556 OBP.

Add in the 54 bags he swiped across AA and AAA last year and Rada fits the true leadoff profile the Angels are currently lacking.

One move with effects felt across the roster.

Improved defense? Check. Improved offense? Check. Improved base running? Check. Better chance at keeping Trout healthy? Check.

At this point the move to bring up Rada is simply too logical to ignore. If the Angels are hoping he develops more power they are being foolish at best. His skill set would both help the Angels prevent runs and score more runs.

Hopefully the move is made while the Angels still hover around .500 rather than after they lose games due to hitting solo home runs and allowing hits to land on the grass.