Angels' Mark Gubicza Sends Message to Victor Rojas Amid Health Battle

Former Angels play-by-play broadcaster Victor Rojas revealed Thursday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"A week ago, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," Rojas wrote in a post to his social media accounts. "Thanks to yearly checkups and PSA tests, we caught it early, which makes the prognosis good. The plan is surgery in the near future to remove the prostate, and then it's back to getting healthy and ready for the season.

"I'm blessed to be surrounded by an unbelievable support group that includes my beautiful bride, a cancer survivor herself. We've been knocked off course before, and it's never stopped us yet. We will continue to put our trust and faith in our Heavenly Father, who has carried us this far. God bless!"

🙏🏼 for you brother — Mark Gubicza (@Markgubicza) September 3, 2026

Among the many well-wishers who responded to Rojas' post: Angels color analyst Mark Gubicza, who worked side-by-side with Rojas for 11 years on the Angels' regional sports network.

"🙏🏼 for you brother," the post read.

Rojas, 58, left the Angels after the 2020 season, when he unsuccessfully interviewed to become the team's general manager. He then undertook a number of different ventures on the field and in the booth.

In 2021, Rojas became the president and general manager of the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, a Texas Rangers affiliate. After two years in Frisco, he jumped to the college baseball ranks.

Since 2022, Rojas has provided play-by-play on college baseball telecasts for ESPN, covering ACC, SEC, Big XII conference games as well as the Big XII conference tournament and various playoff series. He also worked as the assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator at Ottawa University – Arizona before he was named the head coach of the Hastings (Neb.) College baseball team in 2025.

Rojas is the son of former Angels scout and manager Cookie Rojas.

Many others who worked with Rojas in Anaheim chimed in with their own well wishes on social media Thursday.

"We'll keep you in our prayers for a fast and complete recovery.🙏🏿," former Angels center fielder Gary Matthews Jr. wrote on Instagram.

"🙏⬆️🙏⬆️," former Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle wrote on Instagram.