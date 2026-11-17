There might not be a Rule 5 draft in December, but the Angels selected two players to their 40-man roster on Tuesday, Nov. 17 ahead of the deadline to protect the minor league prospects from being drafted.

Outfielders Nelson Rada and Raudi Rodriguez are the Angels' newest major leaguers. Neither Rada, 21, nor Rodriguez, 23, has made his big league debut.

Rada and Rodriguez were both ranked among the Top 30 prospects in the Angels' system by public evaluators. That gave them at least a chance to be selected in the next Rule 5 draft, whenever the impending lockout ends.

Rodriguez began the 2026 season at Double-A Rocket City and finished it at Triple-A Salt Lake. He slashed .267/.374/.410 between the two levels, with 16 home runs and 36 stolen bases in 46 attempts.

In 2025, Rodriguez was the 2025 Arizona Fall League Rising Stars MVP and a California League Post-Season All-Star.

Rada was a non-roster invitee to the Angels' major league spring training camp in February, then spent the entire regular season at Salt Lake. He slashed .278/.376/.363 with the Bees and stole 43 bases in 52 attempts.

Rada was also selected to play in the Futures Game for the first time in July.

Being added to the 40-man roster is a major — and necessary — step for any prospect to matriculate to the big leagues. This year, it comes with an unwanted bonus: an extended work stoppage beginning Dec. 1.

Players on 40-man rosters are grouped with the MLB Players' Association in collective bargaining, their rights governed by the major league CBA. Assuming MLB locks out MLBPA members once the CBA expires on Dec. 1 as expected, the Angels won't be able to contact Rodriguez or Rada as of that date.

That's less than optimal for the development of two young players who have specific development goals before they can be entrusted with major league playing time.

The Angels have a logical opening in center field for Rada, with Mike Trout already agreeing to move to a corner position in 2027. How soon he'll be ready depends in large part on how effectively he's able to train on his own — which could be a while, depending on the duration of the lockout.

That's a relatively small price to pay. The Angels no longer have to worry about losing Rada or Rodriguez to another organization in the next Rule 5 draft — whenever it is.