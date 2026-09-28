Mike Trout is getting a new position in 2027.

The Angels' primary center fielder in 2026 has been down this road before. He spent most of his time at DH and right field in 2025, temporary moves designed to lessen his injury risk. Then-manager Joe Maddon quickly retracted his suggestion that Trout would spend less time in center field in 2022 when the three-time MVP took umbrage with it.

This time feels different.

Interim general manager John Mozeliak said at his end-of-season press conference Monday that Trout came to him with the idea of spending more time in left field, and possibly designated hitter, in 2027.

The change might be overdue, but the timing has never made more sense.

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) slides into second base after hitting double against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels had superior defensive options in center field in 2026. Bryce Teodosio (plus-3), Josh Lowe (1) and even Jose Siri (minus-4) all outperformed him on defense, according to DRS. Only four center fielders accrued fewer DRS totals than Trout. According to Statcast's OAA, only two center fielders performed worse defensively than Trout all season.

The organization's deference to Trout — letting him play center field with better options available — didn't make the difference between the Angels making or missing the postseason. But on a team where left field and designated hitter are open, and Trout has a full offseason adjust to a position change, it's a sensible decision.

That wasn't necessarily the case two years ago, when Trout's midseason move to DH forced Jorge Soler to play the outfield after he spent most of the previous two years at DH. Soler's rust showed.

But Soler was designated for assignment in August. The Angels traded their opening-day right fielder, Jo Adell, to the Cleveland Guardians at the deadline, opening a spot in the outfield. Lowe was primarily a right fielder in Tampa Bay before he was traded to the Angels in January, giving Mozeliak an in-house option if he chooses to tender Lowe a contract this offseason.

In other words, the Angels don't have to move mountains to move Trout off center field this time. The biggest obstacle was Trout himself, and his willingness to accept what his relative ability as a center fielder was telling him after 15 years.

Significantly, by clearing up the position change now, Mozeliak can begin the offseason with a clear plan and no questions about where Trout will play going forward.

It's one of many reasons to believe the Angels will get a truly fresh start under new owner Stan Kroenke in 2027.