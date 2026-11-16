Angels Rule 5 Draft Protection Guide: 5 Prospects Los Angeles Must Add to the 40-Man Roster

The face a critical roster crunch ahead of Major League Baseball’s November 17 deadline to set 40 man rosters. Designed to prevent franchises from stockpiling MLB ready talent in the minor leagues, the Rule 5 Draft forces teams to either commit a 40 man roster spot to eligible prospects or risk losing them to another club.







With 37 players currently on the 40 man roster, the Angels have three open spots immediately available without needing to designate anyone for assignment. However, Los Angeles cannot afford to fill every single vacancy right away. Beyond upcoming free agent signings and trade acquisitions, the Angels will likely look to select a player or two themselves during the Rule 5 Draft next month—a process that requires leaving an open 40 man spot heading into the Winter Meetings. (For a closer look at who Los Angeles could target on draft day, check out our recent breakdown of two intriguing Rule 5 Draft candidates on Angels On SI.)





Balancing draft day flexibility with internal protection leaves front office decision makers with tough choices. Four of the organization's Top 30 prospects—along with a notable unranked reliever—headline the list of players Los Angeles needs to consider shielding before the deadline passes.

How the MLB Rule 5 Draft Works and Who Is Eligible



Understanding who is at risk comes down to a prospect's signing age and professional service time. Under MLB's Rule 5 Draft guidelines, any player not currently on a club’s 40-man roster becomes eligible for selection based on two timelines:

Signed at age 18 or younger: Players must be added to the 40 man roster within five seasons of signing their first pro contract, or they become eligible (this typically applies to high school draftees and international signees). Signed at age 19 or older: Players must be added to the 40 man roster within four seasons of signing, which primarily covers college draft picks.





If an eligible player is left off the 40 man roster, any club with an open 40 man spot can draft them during the Winter Meetings—selecting in reverse order of the previous season's standings. Following a 100 loss campaign, the Angels sit near the very top of the draft order, giving them prime position to poach talent from deeper farm systems. This is one of the key benefits of finishing in last place.

However, there is a major catch that keeps teams from simply stashing prospects in the minors: the claimed player must stay on the team's 26 man active roster all season. If a team tries to be cute and stash them on the injured list, that does not fly. They must be active and on the big league roster for at least 90 days or they must be offered back to their previous club.

Financially, there is essentially no impact. A claiming team pays a $100,000 fee to the players former team then recoups half of it if the player is returned. By MLB standards, that is couch change.

Nelson Rada Is an Automatic Lock for the 40 Man Roster





Mar 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Nelson Rada against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



If there is one no-brainer decision for the Angels ahead of the deadline, it is protecting Nelson Rada. Ranked as the organization’s No. 6 prospect, the 21-year-old center fielder spent the entire 2026 season holding his own in AAA, slashing .278/.365/.374 (.739 OPS) while swiping 43 bases.



Rada possesses an elite defensive profile in center field thanks to top of the charts speed. A high contact hitter with solid walk rates, he profiles as a leadoff hitter or bench piece. Leaving a AAA tested outfielder with his floor unprotected would virtually guarantee another team selects him to serve as a fourth outfielder and pinch running specialist in 2027. Locking Rada into one of the three open 40 man spots is a formality.

Camden Minacci Leads the Unranked Pitching Risks

Mar 17, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Camden Minacci against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Relief pitchers are historically the most popular targets in the Rule 5 Draft because rebuilding clubs can easily stash a hard throwing arm in low leverage bullpen spots for a full season. That puts right hander Camden Minacci on the radar for other clubs.

Despite sitting outside the Angels' Top 30 prospect list, the 24 year-old reliever forced his way into the conversation with a dominant 2026 campaign for AA Rocket City. Minacci posted a 3.59 ERA while striking out 30 percent of the batters he faced by utilizing a fastball that sits in the upper 90s. Given his proximity to the big leagues and powerfrul arsenal, leaving Minacci exposed carries a high risk of losing a potential bullpen piece.

Joel Hurtado’s Triple Digit Velocity Puts Him Squarely in the Crosshairs

Feb 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Joel Hurtado (72) pitches in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The Angels gambled by leaving No. 27 prospect Joel Hurtado unprotected during the 2025 Rule 5 Draft, and he went unselected. However, Hurtado made significant strides for AA Rocket City this year which changes the calculus. Arms capable of touching triple digits with their fastball rarely survive two straight drafts unpicked and with Hurtado reaching AAA in 2026 his stock is much higher than it was 12 months ago.







Signed out of the Dominican Republic for just $10,000, Hurtado has steadily climbed the organizational ladder on the strength of his velocity, durability, and competitive fire. When I sat down with Hurtado in Tempe during our four part interview series, he emphasized his relentless drive to push his workload toward 200 innings a year after leading his league in frames. That combination of workhorse mentality, plus velocity, and AA success makes him an ideal candidate for a rival club looking to stash a power arm in a multi-inning MLB bullpen role.

If the Angels want to see Hurtado continue replicating Walbert Urena's breakout path in Anaheim, leaving him exposed again is a massive risk





Raudi Rodriguez Is On the Radar

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Raudi Rodriguez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The final Top-30 name on the bubble is No. 19 prospect Raudi Rodgriguez. Eligible for the first time after signing as an international amateur, Rodriguez offers intriguing offensive upside in the outfield. Moving from High A to AA this season, Rodriguez was scorching hot all summer for Rocket City, batting .261/.374/.417 (.791 OPS) with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases across 95 games before earning an August promotion to AAA Salt Lake.





Rodriguez has tools galore and is a fast riser in the Angels system. And with outfield power in short supply across MLB and the free agent market, Rodriguez could tempt a rebuilding team.