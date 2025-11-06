Angels Add Pitcher From Twins in First Move of Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels made their first move of the offseason Thursday, claiming right-handed relief pitcher Cody Lawyerson off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins drafted Lawyerson in the 2019 MLB Draft, selecting him in the 14th round out of Maine. He has spent his entire career within the Twins organization, and made his MLB debut for the team in 2025.
He made five appearances out of the bullpen for the Twins last season, posting a 1.17 ERA through 7.2 innings. He allowed one earned run and four hits through his MLB appearances, striking out seven with a 0.52 WHIP.
The 27-year-old has a three-pitch arsenal containing a four-seam fastball, a changeup and cutter. His fastball averages 93.2 miles per hour, which is fairly low among MLB relievers. However, he generated swing and miss with the pitch 30 percent of the time last season.
Lawyerson began the season in Double-A, making 17 appearances and putting together a pretty solid season with Wichita. He posted a 2.89 ERA with six earned runs through his 18.2 innings pitched, and struck out 20 batters at that level.
He moved to Triple-A St. Paul midway through the season, and also made 17 appearances in Triple-A. He had a slightly better ERA of 2.84 in Triple-A, throwing nearly eight more innings than he did in Double-A. He walked more batters in Triple-A, but posted a lower WHIP than he had with Wichita.
The Twins called him up towards the end of the season, and he didn't allow a run in any of his final three appearances of the season.
The Angels desperately need bullpen help in 2026, and Lawyerson is a great addition to a struggling reliever core. The Angels posted the single worst reliever ERA in the American League in 2025, posting a mark of 4.86 over the course of the season.
In addition, closer Kenley Jansen — their best reliever from last season — is set to enter free agency and is not guaranteed to return. Lawyerson could very well start the season on the major league roster, and the Angels will hope he can put numbers similar to those he had on the Twins in 2025 to help repair their shattered bullpen.
