Angels Linked to 3.41-ERA All-Star Starting Pitcher in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels are in the market for starting pitchers this offseason, and MLB insider Mark Feinsand believes they could bring back Lucas Giolito to fill one of the holes in their rotation.
The Angels acquired Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez for prospects Edgar Quero and Ky Bush at the 2023 trade deadline during their push for the playoffs, but put him on waivers just a month later after they had dropped out of the race. He was one of many moves the Angels made at the deadline that season, and one of five players to land on waivers at the end of August 2023.
Giolito wasn't very impressive on the Angels, making six starts and allowing 25 runs through 32.2 innings for a 6.89 ERA.
More news: Angels Lose 2 More Pitchers to Free Agency
The right-hander missed 2024 while recovering from Tommy John, but came back in 2025 and had a strong comeback season after the disappointing end to his 2023 season. He started 26 games for the Boston Red Sox, posting a 3.41 ERA — his lowest since his All-Star 2019 campaign with the Chicago White Sox.
"After missing all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery, Giolito had a solid return this past season, going 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Red Sox -- his best season since '21," wrote Feinsand. "Giolito missed the Wild Card Series with right elbow discomfort, so potential suitors will study his medicals very closely, but after throwing 145 innings in '25, he should have a market for his services."
More news: Angels Named Best Trade Fit for All-Star Slugger From Phillies
The Angels could very much use Giolito, as both Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks are set to leave the team for free agency. With another spot already up for grabs due to general underperformance from Angels starting pitchers in 2025, Giolito would slot in atop the rotation if he were to come in.
Spotrac estimates Giolito's market value at a three-year, $61.3 million contract, which is more than affordable for the right-hander at this stage in his career.
More news: Angels Outfielder Named Top Star Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason
The Angels are freeing up a lot of payroll this offseason with their numerous departures, and should be able to afford to take a chance on the former All-Star on a short-term deal.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.