Angels Lose 2 More Pitchers to Free Agency
Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitchers Carson Fulmer and Connor Brogdon both elected free agency after clearing waivers following the 2025 season.
With the pair of right-handers leaving, the Angels' bullpen has become even more shorthanded ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Brogdon signed a minor league contract with the Angels in the offseason, and spent the beginning of the season with Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels called up the 30-year-old towards the beginning of May, however he struggled in MLB with the Halos.
He posted a 5.30 ERA through 37 appearances with the Angels before being sent outright to Triple-A and electing free agency. He came back on a minor league contract a week later, and came back up to the major leagues in the middle of September.
In his final six games this season, he had a 6.52 ERA through 9.2 innings pitched. He struck out 16 batters in that time.
Fulmer, a former first-round pick, has played for the Angels in each of the last three seasons, however spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in between.
He originally signed with the Halos in May 2023, and he made three appearances at the end of the year — ending the season with a 2.70 ERA.
Fulmer had a much larger role in the 2024 season, making 37 appearances — including eight starts — over the course of the season. He threw 86.2 innings, posting a 4.15 ERA and a 0-5 record last season.
Following his active 2024 season, Fulmer elected free agency and joined the Pirates, though he only featured for their Triple-A team before they released him at the beginning of June. The Angels brought him in on a minor league contract, and he remained in Triple-A until July 9.
Fulmer pitched in 13 games this season, posting a 5.83 ERA through 29.1 innings. He suffered an elbow injury in August, eventually landing on the 60-day injured list and cutting his season short.
Without Fulmer and Brogdon, the Angels have even more work to do on their bullpen this offseason, and will look for new players to improve upon their AL-worst 4.86 bullpen ERA from the 2025 season.
