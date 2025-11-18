Angels Linked to AL Contender in Potential Blockbuster Trade This Offseason

The Los Angeles Angels could trade an outfielder to the Kansas City Royals during the offseason to improve depth at another position.

The Angels have reportedly been open to trading either Taylor Ward or Jo Adell over the past year. Ward, who is 31 years old, has a contract that expires at the end of the upcoming season.

Adell, on the other hand, is a free agent in 2028, but his inconsistent performance has led the team to consider trading him, as his value has been at an all-time high this past year.

The Royals, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, are looking to acquire outfielders, and the Angels could be one of the trade partners for Kansas City.

Sources: Royals are evaluating the trade market for outfielders during this week's GM Meetings.



The Angels and Red Sox are among the possible trade partners. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 11, 2025

Adell hit 37 home runs last season to go along with 98 RBIs. It was the best season of his career so far, showing his natural batting power, although his fielding was inconsistent most of the season.

He made several key mistakes in center field last year, but his athleticism also enabled some impressive plays, like strong throws or a remarkable range of catches.

During the general managers' meetings, Angels executive Perry Minasian discussed the importance of balancing offensive output with defensive strength.

“We’ve got some guys that we feel like are really impact offensive players that can play the outfield,” Minasian said, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “And we’ve got some other guys that could be impactful on the defensive side, really impactful on the defensive side …

“Do you want to score more runs and play offense? Do you want to prevent more runs and play defense? What are you giving up, vice versa?”

Ward hit 36 home runs last season, with 103 RBIs and a 116 OPS+. He was valued at 2.7 WAR, marking his best year since 2022.

The Angels will be getting Jorge Soler back next season, and Mike Trout might be healthy enough to play in the outfield.

They have options in the outfield, but their depth might cause them to trade away some players to address more pressing needs in the infield and pitching staff.

