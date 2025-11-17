Angels Linked to Starting Pitcher From AL West Rival in Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Angels have to rebuild their rotation after a rough 2025 season, and could look within the division to do so.

The Halos lost starters Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks to free agency, with the latter retiring after the season, and need to strengthen the rotation after posting the third-worst ERA in baseball last season.

The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher believes the Athletics' Luis Severino is a prime candidate for relocation this offseason, and it's no wonder why after his 2025 season. The right-hander stated his disappointment with the environment at Sutter Health Park, the A's' temporary, Triple-A home stadium while they build their new stadium in Las Vegas.

“It feels like a spring training kind of game every time I pitch, and every time other guys pitch,” Severino said midway through the season.

“It’s the same mentality we have, to go out there and try to do our best. But it’s not been great for us.”

Severino posted the third highest ERA of his career in his first season with the A's, a 4.54 mark through 29 starts. His starts in Sacramento greatly inflated that number, though, as he had a 6.01 ERA at the hitter friendly Sutter Health Park.

The right-hander posted elite numbers on the road, keeping a 6-2 record with a 3.02 ERA through 14 away starts.

The 31-year-old has put together a solid career, and the Angels would hope he could return to his former glory with a move to Anaheim. He made two All-Star appearances towards the latter end of the 2010s, and also placed Top 10 in Cy Young voting during those seasons. He has a career ERA of 4.92, and has been fairly healthy over the last two seasons.

Severino still has two seasons remaining on his contract, with a player option for a third year in 2027. If the Angels took his contract on, they'd likely have him for all three years, giving themselves a longer-term arm while they try to rebuild into a contending team.

While their farm system is rather weak, they have plenty of players they could send to their division rival. The A's are in need of pitching, and the Angels have several pitchers suitable for a swap in their organization.

