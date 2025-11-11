Angels Tabbed as Top Landing Spot for 49-Homer Slugger in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Angels are in the market for a third baseman during the offseason, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed them as a candidate to bring in All-Star Eugenio Suarez.

As far as third base goes, this season's free agency class is rather top-heavy, with Alex Bregman, Munetaka Murakami and Suarez being the biggest names on the list. Bregman and Murakami will likely pursue huge contracts in the offseason, leaving the 34-year-old Suarez for the Angels, who are likely to go for a more budget-friendly option.

Suarez had a huge season in 2025, tying his career high of 49 home runs from 2019 and breaking his previous record in RBIs with 118. His power would add another big bat to a slug-heavy Angels lineup, and could be just what they need to take another step forward in 2026.

"The jewel of this summer’s Trade Deadline, Suárez had a monster four months with Arizona (36 home runs, .897 OPS in 106 games) before coming back to Earth after being traded to Seattle (13 homers, .683 OPS in 53 games)," Feinsand wrote. "There are higher-profile power hitters on the market, such as Schwarber and Alonso, but the 34-year-old Suárez -- who ranked near the bottom of the league in strikeout percentage -- will require fewer years and/or less money than those two."

The third baseman is a clear step above the Angels' options at the hot corner last season, as both Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo had poor seasons and are both free agents. The Angels still have Anthony Rendon on their books, however, whether or not he'll feature in 2026 remains to be seen.

Suarez does have his faults despite his huge bat, however, and they will only further highlight the Angels' current issues. The Halos struggled defensively last season, posting a minus-53 outs above average — by far the worst in MLB.

The veteran posted minus-6 outs above average last season, which is a step down from Rengifo, who spent most of his time at third last season. He also ranks in the bottom five percent of the league in strikeout percentage and whiff percentage, which is already an issue for the Halos.

Spotrac places Suarez's market value at a two-year, $30 million contract, though, so if the Angels want a solid bat at an affordable price, Suarez could be their man.

