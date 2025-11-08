Angels All-Star Predicted to End Free Agency With $5 Million Deal
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is entering free agency this season, leaving the Halos' rotation shorthanded.
The Angels had Anderson for three seasons, where he posted a 4.53 ERA throughout his time in Anaheim and made an All-Star Game. He had a 4.56 ERA in 2025 — a minor regression from the 36-year-old's 3.81 mark a year prior — and NBC Sports' Matthew Pouliot believes his lower numbers will command a salary less than half of what he previously earned.
More news: Angels Predicted to Trade Jo Adell or Taylor Ward This Offseason
Pouliot believes Anderson will land a one-year deal for $5 million.
"Anderson’s three-year, $39 million deal with the Angels concluded with a 4.56 ERA in 2025 and a 4.53 ERA overall," wrote Pouliot. "His strikeout rate is dropping and he’s now one of the league’s most extreme flyball pitchers, so he’s probably rotation filler for a non-contender at this point."
More news: Angels Add Pitcher From Twins in First Move of Offseason
The Angels signed Anderson in free agency after his All-Star 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he failed to impress in his first season wearing red. He posted a 5.43 ERA through 27 starts, posting a season well below expectations after a strong season with the Dodgers,
The left-hander showed flashes of what he had in 2023, posting a 3.81 ERA through 31 appearances on his way to the All-Star Game and posting a season above league average — just his second since 2018.
The 2025 season wasn't the southpaw's best campaign, however he was far from the Angels' worst pitcher. Anderson accrued 2.0 bWAR over the course of the season, making 26 starts. His strikeout numbers continued on a steady decline this season, shrinking to 6.9 punchouts per nine innings, however he still had effective starts and had an incredible start to the season.
More news: Former Angels Coach Sends Depressing Mike Trout Message
The Angels will likely move on from Anderson this winter, meaning they will have two spots open in their rotation with Kyle Hendricks also set to enter free agency. The Angels' current rotation consists of Jose Soriano, Yusei Kikuchi and Reid Detmers, and they will need to round out their rotation with some solid pieces if they are to avoid another last-place finish in the AL West.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.