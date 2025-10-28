Angels Predicted to Show Interest in All-Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Angels seem to operate at somewhat of an in-between level when it comes to being competitive.
Some of their signings recently have indicated a willingness to push for a playoff spot — though other actions seem to contradict those perceptions. In any event, it would not be shocking to see the Halos aiming to acquire a marquee name over this offseason.
One name potentially being dangled in trade talks is Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta. Reports seem to indicate that the Brew Crew may opt to offload Peralta before becoming a free agent in 2027. On most likely the best contract in baseball, the multi-time All-Star has a club option for only $8 million this upcoming year.
As was the case with Corbin Burnes, the small market Brewers likely won't want to pony up a nine-figure deal for a pitcher approaching his 30s.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently theorized that the Angels could be involved in trade talks for the 29-year-old ace.
"Peralta is coming off the best year of his career as he’s really figured out how to use and mix his dominant stuff. Fastball Freddy held opposing batters to a .209 average against his four-seamer, .173 against his changeup, .183 against his curveball and .157 against his slider. He’s a true top-of-the-rotation ace at age 29. There will be plenty of interest in him on the trade market, with the Red Sox, Orioles, Mets, Angels, Astros, Giants, Padres and Tigers all likely to inquire on him."
Peralta would immediately become the best pitcher on the staff. He'd pair very nicely with Yusei Kikuchi in givin the Angels a very solid one-two punch of veteran arms with plenty of experience.
Peralta has a very strong reputation in Milwaukee. Players and coaches love him, and there's a level of gravitas he'd bring a young team such as the Angels.
There's a big question as to what would be required in trading for him. The fact he'll be a free agent after this season could knock down the price a bit. Having said that, pitching is at a premium across all of baseball.
As we're currently seeing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, boasting as much quality starting pitching as possible will only help one's team better battle the rigors of a playoff series and possible march to a World Series.
