Max Muncy Expected to Play Final Season With Dodgers in 2026, Says Insider

The longest-tenured active member of the Los Angeles Dodgers is predicted to be in his final year with the club this upcoming season.

At 35 years old, Max Muncy likely doesn't have too many years left in his athletic prime and is entering the final year of his contract after the Dodgers picked up his $10 million club option.

According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Dodgers are not expected to retain Muncy after the 2026 season, which would bring an end to a nine-year tenure in which Muncy became a two-time All-Star and a three-time World Series champion.

Bowden even hypothesized that the Dodgers could sign a big-name free agent infielder and trade Muncy this offseason.

"Given Edman’s versatility and Muncy’s contract situation, there is room for improvement in the Dodgers’ infield," Bowden wrote. "They could sign free-agent infielder Bo Bichette, play him at second and move Edman to the outfield, or they could play Bichette at third base and see if Muncy would be willing to waive his 10-and-5 rights and trade him to a team like the Mariners, who could use Muncy at either corner off the bench."

Muncy struggled over the beginning of the season, hitting just .180/.295/.236 over his first 28 games. In the middle of the season, Muncy turned his year around once he began wearing corrective lenses, batting .287 with 13 home runs and 51 RBIs from May through July 2 — when Muncy suffered a season-threatening injury.

Muncy didn't return to the Dodgers until over a month later, and the Dodgers suffered in his absence, going 10-15 without their third baseman. He missed another 23 games later in the season with an oblique injury.

Muncy's numbers in the postseason don't stand out, but he did hit his 14th postseason home run, cementing himself as the Dodgers' all-time leader on the franchise's playoff home run list.

"Yeah, I mean, it means a lot to me. The Dodgers are a franchise that has been around for a very, very long time," Muncy said of the record. "A lot of very successful players have played in this organization. And to be able to break that record is kind of huge for me.

"But the biggest thing I would say is it speaks to the fact that I've had a chance to play in so many postseason games. And that's the biggest thing about being a Dodger, you know you'll have a chance in October to play meaningful baseball games."

Whether Muncy will have the chance to continue playing in the postseason for the Dodgers remains a question that will likely not be fully answered until much later in the offseason.

