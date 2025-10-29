Angels Veteran Pitcher Addresses Possible Retirement
Despite a litany of news sources reporting his intentions to retire, Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks has not made public his decision to either retire or return for his 13th season in the major leagues.
When he walked off the mound for the final time in 2025, he simply greeted his teammates, who gave him a standing ovation, in the dugout. There was no farewell tour, no final press conference, no heartfelt social media post.
More news: Angels' Rising Star Played With Fear He Was Going to Get Sent Down to Minor Leagues
"He’s the consummate professional,” then-interim Angels manager Ray Montgomery said after Hendricks' final start. “He’s the teammate that everybody will remember for years and years and years. Not because of what he did on the field, I don’t think any of that will matter. Just who he is as a person and who he is as a professional, he’s made a lasting impact on everybody in that room. Including me.”
Hendricks told reporters that there were several factors going into making the massive decision, including his family and other off-the-field priorities as well as an evaluation of how his body and arm is feeling.
More news: Angels' Kurt Suzuki Responds to Getting One-Year Deal as Manager
"It’s a full picture at this point,” he said. “A lot of people involved. I've been so lucky with the support group I've had behind me. It takes an army. You can't do this by yourself, so it comes down to all their opinions and just taking some time away and seeing how you feel.”
Several outlets have already reported Hendricks' retirement, including USA Today's Bob Nightengale, who reported that Hendricks has informed friends of his intentions to retire.
Hendricks refuted that claim when asked directly by reporters whether he had made his decision, saying, "I appreciate you giving the respect of asking me," while adding that he had yet to make up his mind.
For Hendricks, his stop with the Angels has been a special one, considering he grew up just a few miles down the road in Mission Viejo and rooted for the Angels. The proximity to his hometown meant friends and family members could easily attend his home starts.
Hendricks made 31 starts this season, earning a 8-10 record and holdilng a 4.76 ERA.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.