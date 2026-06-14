Angels Trade Big Board: Top Assets and Rumors Ahead of the Deadline

Seated firmly in the basement of the AL West and jockeying for the first overall pick in the 2027 MLB draft, the Angels are one of a handful of obvious sellers at the trade deadline. Unlike in previous losing seasons, however, a decent young core might be emerging and there are few free agents on one year deals.

The question remains: will the Angels sell off any meaningful assets in an attempt to truly rebuild? And if so, does the team want to do so while Perry Minasian is the general manager? After all, had he drafted and traded better the team would not be in last place.

This is the first piece in a weekly series that will highlight who the Angels have with value, who they are rumored to trade, and who might like to be a dance partner. As the trade deadline is six weeks away there are not a ton of rumors. So let's evaluate the Angels trade chips.

Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers and potenally huge trade chips.

Jose Soriano's trade value has never been higher. The 27 year old is absolutely dealing this season with a 2.96 ERA, a 142 ERA+ (meaning he is 42% better than the average MLB pitcher) and 2.8 bWAR.

Not only is Soriano great on the mound, he is great on a team's payroll. He is making only $2.9 million this season and has two more seasons of club control remaining. He fits potentially anywhere and would allow the Angels to access top rated prospects in any deal.

Reid Detmers also has 2 years of control remaining after the 2026 season and is on fire right now. He has pitched to a 1.76 ERA over his last four starts and struck out 36 batters in 26 innings over that timeframe. Detmers also has experience being a lockdown reliever which could provide even greater benefit to a team making a deep playoff run. Think of the Dodgers use of Roki Sasaki.

It is doubtful the Angels trade either one of them, but if the Angels contention window is a good two to three years away, these two will be free agents right when the team needs them the most. Trading them at peak value could add some significant talent for a hopeful contention window down the road.

Jo Adell makes for an interesting storyline.

Jun 12, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) gestures after hitting a single during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Right handed power is down across all of MLB right now; especially on the grass. Adell has yet to go on a sustained hot streak this season but did crush 37 long balls in 2025. A free agent after the 2027 season due to being called up way too young, Adell does not have a ton of trade value but he is also not an ideal candidate for an extension.

Countless players have improved after leaving the Angels and given Jo Adell's overall athleticism and previous power production he is an ideal change of scenery candidate. A smaller market team like the Guardians or Reds could easily absorb his contract and hope to turn him around. Perhaps the White Sox want some youth and thump in right field.

Adell will not fetch premium prospects but his value will not increase as he gets closer to free agency. And with top prospect Nelson Rada ready to take over center field, the Angels could begin their next phase while adding some much needed organizational talent.

Jorge Soler, Kirby Yates, and Yoan Moncada have essentially no value.

Genrally speaking rental players are the most obvious trade candidates and for a period of time at the beginning of the season Jorge Soler looked like an obvious player to be moved. However, inuries and underperformance have sapped that value.

Angels fans know to cover their eyes when Yates enters a game and Yoan Moncada is both injured and playing poorly. There is no value to be had for any of them.

Could Perry Minasian again be a buyer?

Jun 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels infielder Oswald Peraza (2) runs after hitting an RBI triple against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (not pictured) during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Last season Minasian picked up Oswald Peraza in a low key trade with the Yankees at the trade deadline. The once heralded prospect had no place on the Yankees roster and Minasian snagged him when he became available.

From Mickey Moniak to Vaughn Grissom and with several in between, Minasian loves to trade lower level prospects for more developed players who once had top flight pedigree. As the winning teams add players for playoff pushes they will need to clear roster space. And this is where Minasian likes to pounce.

It would be pointless for the Angels to add any rental player but with the team clearly rebuilding it would be smart to add another young player with years of control to the roster. The more lottery tickets the better.