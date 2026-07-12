The Angels Can Head Into the All-Star Break on a High Note

The Angels have one more opportunity to head into the All-Star break on a positive note. After enduring a frustrating losing streak that followed one of their best stretches of the season, Los Angeles now has a chance to secure a much needed series victory over the Twins. A win in the finale would not erase the ups and downs of the first half, but it would give the club renewed confidence heading into the break while providing fans with something to feel optimistic about. Adding to that optimism is the organization's first round draft selection, another encouraging sign for a fan base looking for reasons to believe in both the present and the future.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano (59) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

José Soriano Can Set the Tone

With José Soriano scheduled to start the series finale, the Angels will once again turn to one of the more dependable arms in their rotation. While Soriano has cooled off after an outstanding start to the season, he continues to give Los Angeles a chance to win nearly every time he takes the mound. That reliability will be especially important with a series victory on the line. If Soriano can deliver another quality start, he'll put the Angels in a strong position to secure a much needed win and head into the All-Star break on a more positive note.

The Angels Need Timely Hits

One issue that has continued to surface for the Angels is their inability to keep games under control in the later innings. Once again, a close contest slipped away when the Twins scored two runs in the seventh inning to take a 5-3 lead, a deficit the Angels were unable to overcome. The encouraging news is that the offense generated plenty of opportunities, finishing the game with 10 hits. The challenge wasn't creating traffic on the bases, it was delivering the timely hit when it mattered most. Mike Trout and Zach Neto each turned in 2-for-5 performances in Game 2, and the Angels will be counting on both of them to stay hot in the series finale. If Trout and Neto can come through in key situations, they'll give Los Angeles an excellent chance to secure the series victory it desperately wants before the All-Star break.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) throws to shortstop Zach Neto (9) during the eight inning against the Brewers on Sunday April 30, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Securing a series victory would be a meaningful way for the Angels to head into the All-Star break after following one of their best stretches of the season with a difficult losing skid. It wouldn't erase the ups and downs of the first half, but it would give the club plenty of confidence heading into the second half. There are also reasons for fans to feel optimistic beyond this series. The organization appears to have made a strong first-round draft selection, adding another promising piece for the future. On top of that, seeing Mike Trout return home as an All-Star starter is a reminder of just how important he is to both the Angels and the game of baseball. A healthy Trout is something every baseball fan can appreciate, and ending the first half with a series win would make the break feel even more encouraging.