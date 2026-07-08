Mike Trout Returns, Angels Cut Veteran With .319 Batting Average

The Angels activated Mike Trout from the injured list Wednesday, days before the three-time MVP is set to take the field at the All-Star Game. Veteran infielder Donovan Walton was designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move.

Trout, 34, hasn't played since June 17 because of a strained right hamstring. In the meantime, he was voted to start for the American League at the All-Star Game in Philadelphia, the closest MLB city to his hometown of Millville, New Jersey.

For Trout, already an 11-time All-Star, his return to health came just in time. He is the Angels' only representative on the American League roster at the July 14 All-Star game, though last-minute injury replacements might allow that to change.

"It's going to be great," Trout said Sunday. "Looking forward to it. Lots of friends and family."

Prior to the injury, Trout posted a .394 on-base percentage (fifth in the AL). His 66 walks rank third, while his .866 OPS and 54 runs also place him among the Top 10 in the league.

Walton, 32, was slashing .319/.354/.505 in 32 gmes this season.

While his 141 OPS+ was a pleasant surprise, it was also wildly out of line with his 46 OPS+ from stints with the Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants from 2019-25. Perhaps the Angels were forecasting regression, even after Walton delivered a pinch hit double in his most recent plate appearance on July 5 against the Boston Red Sox.

Walton made appearances at second base, third base, and designated hitter during his time with the Angels.

Trout was slashing .234/.394/.472 as the Angels' center fielder, on pace for a 6-WAR season according to Baseball Reference. Jose Siri, a right-handed hitter, and Josh Lowe, a lefty, had been filling in for Trout in center field. For now, both will keep their place on the Angels' 26-man roster.

Siri carried the reputation as the stronger defensive center fielder. However, his .782 OPS (118 OPS+) was better than Lowe's .617 (73 OPS+) in a somewhat small sample.

Lowe has spent more time playing the corner outfield positions in his career, and figures to shift back upon Trout's return. Siri figures to see time at all three outfield positions, while the Angels ride his bat as long as it stays hot. Both players have enough speed to be pinch-running options off the bench.

The Angels have seven days to trade Walton, place him on waivers, or outright him to the minor leagues.