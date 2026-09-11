Angels Outfield Prospect Hayden Alvarez Makes History as Top Pick in Dominican Winter League Draft



The future of the Los Angeles Angels outfield just gained some serious international prestige. On Wednesday evening, 19-year-old Halos outfield prospect Hayden Alvarez made waves across winter ball history when he was selected as the first overall pick in the 2026 LIDOM Rookie Draft by the prestigious Tigres del Licey.





Angels on SI profiled Hayden Alvarez recently and he will play a huge role in the Angels rebuild. The native of Bonao, Dominican Republic, enters an incredibly exclusive fraternity. Alvarez is just the third player in Licey’s storied history to be chosen with the top overall selection, following former top prospects Rymer Liriano (2011) and Adalberto Mondesí (2013).

A Fast Riser in the Halos System

You heard it here first - Hayden Alvarez is an elite prospect.



He's hitting .303 w/a 13.5% BB%, 21.6% K% and already hit 9 HR over his first 82 games. He decreased his GB% from 54.2% to 42%, still runs elite contact rates and has 39 SB.



2025 HR: 2



pic.twitter.com/4uIYOGkj9f — LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis) July 14, 2026

Alvarez’s selection at the pinnacle of the Dominican Winter League draft aligns perfectly with his massive breakout season stateside. Originally signed by the Angels for a $685,000 international bonus in 2024, the 6-foot-3 outfielder has transformed from a sleeper prospect into one of the hottest prospects in the Angels' farm system.



After anchoring the Angels' Arizona Complex League championship roster in 2025, Alvarez completely tore up single A Rancho Cucamonga to begin his 2026 campaign. Through 96 games Alvarez cracked 26 doubles, 5 triples, and 11 home runs on his way to a .296/.396/.479 slash line.

His dominance earned him a well-deserved promotion to High-A Tri-City in August. Combined across both levels, Alvarez has put up elite numbers over 459 at-bats: a .289 batting average, a stellar .391 on-base percentage, 12 home runs, 32 doubles, and 62 RBIs.





Power, Speed, and Elite Discipline



What should get Angels fans truly excited is Alvarez's dynamic power-speed combination. He has swiped 53 bases this season, showcasing the type of baserunning threat the organization hasn't seen in the lower levels often. Nelson Rada has displayed that level of base stealing ability but does not carry the power of Alvarez.





In case you needed another reminder:



70% of the Earth's surface is covered by water.



The other 30% is covered by Hayden Alvarez. pic.twitter.com/dXQlPDuHZW — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) July 4, 2026

Beyond the raw speed, the young outfielder boasts incredibly mature plate discipline for a teenager. Evaluators rave about his compact swing and his natural ability to draw walks while limiting his strikeouts. On the year Alvarez has walked 75 times in 118 games against 109 strikeouts. Those are incredible numbers for a teenager.

Scouts frequently draw lofty comparisons between Alvarez and established Major League center fielders Michael Harris II and Jarren Durán due to his immense five-tool potential.

What’s Next for Alvarez?

Because the Dominican Winter League raised its draft eligibility requirements in 2026 to require players to have reached High A, Alvarez was selected from a highly competitive, more developed pool than in years past. This makes being the first overall selection even more significant.

Angels fans are accustomed to seeing prospects rushed to the big league level but that is no longer going to be the case. At 19 years of age Alvarez is already over three years younger than HIgh A average and is only slugging .360 through his first two dozen games.

Angels Director of Scouting Tim Mcllvaine wants to develop groups of players together to create waves of talent. The college heavy draft class of Jarren Advincula, Jaxon Willits, and Gavin Grahovac should all join him at High A for the beginning of 2027 and look to advance together as a group. Contact machine and plus defender Rlyan Lujo should also join that group.

In an ideal world the entire group will make it to AA by the end of the year. However, prospect development is never ideal and if Alvarez falls behind the college players a bit that is no reason to worry. But if he shines even among that battle tested group, Angels fans should get excited.