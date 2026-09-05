Can Stan Kroenke Get Mike Trout Back to the Playoffs?

Mike Trout is easily the greatest player in Angels franchise history. And he has only played in three playoff games, none in the last twelve years. Fans of the Angels and baseball in general would love to see the generational talent of Trout on baseball's greatest stage. Arte Moreno could not get the job done, but new owner Stan Kroenke brings a winning background to Anaheim.

Rebuilding the Angels and turning them into consistent winners should be the long term goal, but with Mike Trout closer to 40 years old than 30 years old, the clock is ticking on Trout's career. Getting him back to October would be great for Trout, the Angels, and baseball.

The $4 Billion Question: Can Stan Kroenke Save Mike Trout?

For years it was obvious the Angels were not going to field a winning team under Arte Moreno. And now that the team has a fresh leash on life under Kroenke fan expectations have changed dramatically. Kroenke wins and the fans now expect a winner. But will it be in time for Mike Trout to be on that winner?

In looking at Kroenke's vast sports empire the speed at which his teams became contenders varies along with the circumstances in which he bought the franchise. Arsenal was in the midst of a long playoff drought and needed a complete makeover of their front office. The Rams were still in St. Louis, low on talent, and hamstrung by coach Jeff Fisher.

When Kroenke bought the Avalance in 2000 they were already a powerhouse. The Avalanche had stars Patrick Roy and Joe Sakic filling in the Mike Trout role. But they were also led by a young core that Kroenke largely kept together while his executives continued to draft and trade for needed pieces. This combination of quality youth on the ice and a well functioning executive suite has turned the Avalanche into a consistent playoff team that has won two Stanley Cups.

Meanwhile, in the same arena, the Denver Nuggets, who Kroenke also bought in 2000, were in the doldrums. Lost in the powerful Western Conference behind powerhouse teams like the Lakers, Jazz, and Kings at that time, the Nuggets needed a complete overhaul. Kroenke's executives began adding some pieces then drafted Carmelo Anthony in 2004 and changing the trajectory of the franchise.

It took another two decades for the Nuggets to push through and win a title. Mike Trout does not have two decades but the Nuggets did consistently make the playoffs starting in year three under Kroenke.

What Does This All Mean for the Mike Trout?

Sep 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) shakes hands with assistant hitting coach Derek Florko (82) before the game against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels resemble each of Kroenke's other in some ways. Thanks to a front office shakeup this season, the Angels are ahead of Arsenal in modernizing their front office and identifying coaching talent like Tim Leveque. Also like Arsenal they are short on depth and suffering a long playoff drought.

But like the Avalanche the Angels have a bona fide superstar in their lineup and a solid supporting staff of young players. The team is nowhere as deep as the turn of the century Avalanche, but with the right moves the Angels could resemble them fairly soon. No, an immediate impact draft pick like Carmelo Anthony is not possible in baseball but again, a start player needs depth around him.

With the Angels beginning a rebuild prior to Kroenke purchasing the team, he has a head start on the Nuggets and Aresenal timeframes. And now that the starting rotation is pitching like one of the best in the game, Kroenke's executives will have a solid foundation upon which to build the next winner.

Really, the key lies in the deep Rocket City team at the AA level. The Trash Pandas currently feature breakout players at positions of dire need for the big league club. Jake Munroe might finally solve the third base problem in Anaheim and Arjun Nimmala could be a future start at shortstop. Add a pair or really promising backstops and the best bullpen in the Southern League and there could be a significant amount of help for MIke Trout on the horizon.

Will Mike Trout Make the Playoffs Again as an Angel?

What looked impossible six months ago looks very realistic now. Baseball is a game that requires depth and waves of talent following each other. Like hockey and soccer it has a hierarchy of minor leagues to develop that talent. And Kroenke's executives have proven very adept at filling those pipelines.

Given the fact Kroenke had a head start, one he possibly orchestrated, on the rebuild and already has a solid rotation in place it is quite plausible for the Angels to be a playoff team in 2028 or 2029. That is in time for Mike Trout to wrap up his contract as a winner and get an overdue spot on the October stage.