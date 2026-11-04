Angels Payroll Outlook 2027: How Much Spending Power Does LA Have After TV Deal Shift?

The Los Angeles Angels are entering an entirely new financial era. For years, the franchise has been handcuffed by top-heavy contracts that limited flexibility and stripped the depth of the roster. However, as the page turns to the 2027 offseason, the front office finds itself in an unfamiliar position: possessing a clean slate and substantial financial breathing room.



As I have previously explored in my pieces on payroll reduction, shedding dead money was step one. To understand exactly how much payroll the Angels can now add in 2027, it helps to ground our projections in reality. Because 2025 marked the final season the Angels operated under their previous, long standing local television broadcast contract, looking at a two year baseline of 2025 and 2026 gives us the most accurate modern snapshot of organizational spending through this media transition. We analyze these trends using data from Spotrac.





Establishing the New Baseline: The 2025-2026 Spotrac Average



Looking back at the club’s recent spending habits reveals a volatile payroll landscape heavily dictated by fluctuating off-field dynamics. According to historical Spotrac Payroll Tables, the Angels allocated the following total adjusted payrolls:





1. 2025 Total Adjusted Payroll: $206,420,995

2. 2026 Total Adjusted Payroll: $182,509,023



Averaging these two seasons together establishes a baseline annual payroll target of $194,465,009. Historically, hovering around this $194.5 million mark represents what the organization has been comfortable allocating toward building a major-league roster when trying to field a competitive team.





Where the 2027 Projections Sit Right Now

Aug 23, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) watches his ground ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The heavy lifting of shedding bad contracts is officially complete. Anthony Rendon’s massive contract has finally cleared the books, leaving only minor deferred obligations. Add in the expiration of Robert Stephenson's anchor contract to go along with Yoan Moncada and the



As a result, initial Spotrac 2027 Payroll Projections put the Angels' projected total commitments at $149,141,667. This baseline accounts for guaranteed contracts—headlined by Mike Trout and Yusei Kikuchi—alongside early arbitration estimates for core young players like Zach Neto and Reid Detmers.





Trimming the Dead Weight: Easy Non-Tenders Clear $5 Million More

Sep 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Josh Lowe (3) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the initial projections look favorable, the active number will drop even lower once the front office makes its obvious roster-clearing decisions ahead of the late-November deadline.



The most straightforward pathways to generating additional breathing room lie in the arbitration pool, where outfield liability Josh Lowe and veteran backup catcher Tyler Heineman are primed to be cut loose. According to the latest MLB Trade Rumors Arbitration Projections Lowe is in line to receive $3.6 million with Heineman another $1.5 million.



Moving on from both players represents an easy pair of non-tenders. Stripping Lowe's negative-value bat and Heineman's salary off the books will instantly free up an additional $5.1 million in luxury tax and real cash allocations. This effectively lowers the active 2027 payroll obligation down to a lean $144,041,667.





Balancing the TV Deal Deficit with the Post-Arte Attendance Surge

May 23, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels fans gather outside Angel Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers to protest the Angels team owner Arte Moreno. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any evaluation of the Angels' future spending must weigh two massive, opposing financial forces. According to Angels team sources, the club's new television broadcast arrangement is distinctly less lucrative than the previous broadcast deal, which naturally puts downward pressure on the baseball operations budget. This pressure is compounded by the fact that attendance dropped dramatically this past season, as a frustrated fan base largely stayed away from the Big A, thinning out the club's immediate matchday revenues.

However, there is a powerful counterweight: the fan response to a new ownership era. With Arte Moreno gone, a re-energized fan base is highly motivated to return to Angel Stadium. Ticket sales, sponsorships, and stadium revenue are expected to rise notably as fans flock back to support an on field rebuild and simply enjoy one of baseball's most family friendly environments. This anticipated attendance spike should largely offset the media rights deficit, allowing the club to maintain a healthy spending profile.

How Much Payroll Can the Angels Add?

Feb 12, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak takes questions from the media on the day pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Jupiter, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect



If the Halos simply aim to return to their adjusted 2025–2026 spending baseline of $194.46 million, subtracting their modified obligations means they have the clearance to add $50,423,342 in annual contract value this winter.





Looking at the baseline is a conservative approach. The competitive balance tax (CBT) luxury tax threshold for the 2027 season rises to $247 million. While crossing the luxury tax threshold remains unlikely as the new ownership group establishes its financial footing, adding $50 million to the active roster is an incredibly realistic, but likely conservative, expectation to patch glaring holes in the starting rotation and lineup.

The Strategy Moving Forward

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With more than $50 million of flexibility at their disposal just to hit their recent average, general manager John Mozeliak has the financial leverage to be creative. Instead of chasing a single mega-contract that risks crippling future payrolls, the Angels are positioned to build a deeper, well-rounded roster around Zach Neto, Mike Trout, and Nolan Schanuel. The cash is there to secure multiple high-impact, mid-tier free agents to finally give this franchise the major-league depth it has starved for.

Expect several short term deals for players with an average cost of around $10 million per year to go along with a couple of longshots. But if the projected salaries for this year's class are remotely accurate, the Angels should be able to add a solid second baseman, third baseman, and a few bullpen arms of note as they look to rebound from a diastrous 2026. If Kroenke decides to splurge a little bit, the talent level will rise even further.