Angels Prospects Who Could Debut in 2026

Perry Minasian told reporters this week the team is committed to giving opportunites to young players. That's a nice way of saying they didn't want to sign any veterans, but it does ring true. This team needs to form a home grown, cost effective core to have any hope of contending in the foreseeable future.

In looking at the Angels farm system and team needs, there are some players who could make their MLB debuts in 2026. In somewhat of an order of most likely on down, they are as follows.

George Klassen - Starting pitcher

The team is clearly lacking in a fifth starter. What we've learned from camp so far is that Kikuchi and Soriano are ready with Detmers and Grayson going to slot behind them. After that, there is no clear fifth starter on the team.

A low cost veteran to round out the rotation might happen once the Angels secure a little TV money. Perhaps bringing back Tyler Anderson to provide reliable innings could work. But even if they bring in an arm, the Angels have no depth so a big league opening will present itself with the first rotation injury.

George Klassen is the top arm to watch in the Angels system. Klassen is in big league camp and worked his way to AAA for his final start of the year. He was filthy even in the thin air of the Pacific Coast League.

George Klassen in his AAA debut:



6 IP | 6 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 1 BB | 8 K



50% whiff% on his slider (13 whiffs/26 swings) that averaged 89 mph. pic.twitter.com/OYWj4G74tk — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) September 17, 2025

Samy Natera Jr. - Reliever

Natera Jr. started getting attention when he struck out 17 of the best prospects in baseball in only 12 innings in the Arizona Fall League following the 2024 season. He carried that momentum into 2025 and struck out 85 batters in 57 innings across the AA and AAA levels.

Natera is also in big league camp but will leave to pitch for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. This will give him a chance to test his plus fastball and slider against big league players on a big stage. A good showing in the Classic could help fast track him into the Angels bullpen, where there will be opportunities.

He needs to hone his command a bit, but that's what pitching coach Mike Maddux does best.

NASTY NATERA. 🤮



LHP Samy Natera Jr. has been ridiculous in relief to start the year.



🔥 0.00 ERA

🔥 League-Best 18.41 K/9

🔥 5 Multi-Strikeout Outings pic.twitter.com/l2JbUBYxRW — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) April 21, 2025

Nelson Rada - Center Field

Mike Trout is set to be the Opening Day center fielder and in all honesty Rada needs to further develop his hit tool. Rada has a good batting eye and sports a career .384 on base percentage in 1837 minor league plate appearances but he does not drive the ball with authority.

At the Major League level, pitchers will go right after him if they feel he can't hurt them. That will drop his on base percentage and eliminate what he does best. Rada will likely never hit 15 or more home runs in a given year, but if he can start cracking some doubles and triples he'll make pitchers approach him differently. Given Rada's fleet feet, he could be a solid doubles hitter.

Rada's defense is already MLB level but he's only 20 years old. Still, one injury to Trout and center will be wide open in Anaheim. Or perhaps Soler plays himself into a trade piece or out of a job and Trout becomes DH. Come August, it would not surprise me to see Rada make his debut.

Nelson. Rada.



Welcome to your first Triple-A moment! pic.twitter.com/8R8dkAyVCH — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 3, 2025

Others on the cusp.

Joel Hurtado has a great fastball/slider combination and could move quickly if the Angels switch him to a bullpen role. He's started most games as a prospect but is 25, in big league camp, and reached AAA last season.

Tyler Bremner. Only a foolish organization would rush their highest draft pick in forever to the big leagues in what is certain to be a losing season. But this is the Angels and waiting for prospects to develop is clearly not their thing.

Chris Cortez is a lot like Hurtado in that the Angels are trying to develop him as a starter but his profile screams reliever. Cortez could potentially be a multi inning reliever; so could Hurtado. On a team severely lacking pitching depth, there will be opportunities.