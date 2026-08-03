Angels Trade Jose Soriano: Inside the Huge Arjun Nimmala Prospect Return

Trade speculation surrounding Jose Soriano reached a fever pitch when he was scratched from his last scheduled start. Angels GM John Mozeliak was pragmatic when he kept Soriano off the mound against Milwuakee and ensured an acquiring team could use him right away.

Today that trade speculation became reality as Jose Soriano was traded to the Toronto for top shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala and two other prospects..

Jose Soriano Will Lead the Blue Jays Rotation

After two years of tantilizing Angels fans with electric stuff, Jose Soriano has finally found the consistency needed to be a front of the rotation arm. Through the first two months of the 2026 season he was nearly unhittable and carried an ERA below 1.

As expected, Soriano's numbers on the year eventually leveled off and he now sports an ERA of 3.29 and an ERA+ of 124 through 123 innings. Inducing ground balls has always been Soriano's calling card and his ground ball rate is in the top 10% of MLB. He has added more strikeouts in recent years and his whiff rate is in the top 11% as well.

The Blue Jays were clearly looking to add a quality pitcher to their rotation after trading Kevin Gausman yesterday.. By 2026 results, Soriano was the second best option on the trade market behind Tarik Skubal. Once the Tigers southpaw was off the board it paved the way for the Angels to trade Soriano.

Jose will leave the Angels having pitched 113 games and 447 innings for the franchise.

Arjun Nimmala Headlines a Solid Talent Return for Soriano

Mar 11, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Arjun Nimmala (18) singles during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was widespread speculation the Angels would embark on a full organizational rebuild and this trade adds fuel to that fire. In trading away a pitcher with two full seasons of control beyond 2026 the Angels needed to land premium talent and they did.

Arjun Nimmala is a Top 50 Prospect for a Reason



A 20-year-old former first-round pick with premier raw power for a middle infielder. He possesses an incredibly quick bat and plus arm strength, allowing him to stay at shortstop long-term. While swing decisions and plate discipline remain his main developmental hurdles, he has made significant strides, slashing .279/.355/.451 at the Double-A level prior to the trade





Nimmala's game power, speed, and fielding all rank 50 or above on the 20-80 scale with his power ranking above average. Contact rate was a concern earlier in his career but he has hit well at all stops as a professional. Nimmala is rated the 39th best prospect in by Baseball America and 43rd by MLB Pipeline.

Nimmala is exacty the type of young, premium talent the Angels need to add to the organization as they rebuild.

Eddie Micheletti Jr. if a Left Handed Outfielder

Mar 19, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. scores a run during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Mozeliak stated he wants to add left handed thump to the Angels organization and Micheletti cold fit that profiel. The corner outfielder is a left handed hitter with a high floor. Most scouts rank each of his tools (hit, power, speed, defense) a tick below average but he keeps getting solid results.

He lacks standout athletic tools or elite defensive range, but his excellent walk rates and minimal strikeout numbers give solid results. He handles advanced pitching well and is projected as a potential high-on-base bench bat at the major league level.

Angel Rivero is an Interesting Lottery Ticket

Much like creating a balanced stock portfolio, this trade return features a blue chip in Nimmala, a safe ETF in Micheletti Jr., and a high upside addition in Rivero.

A 19-year-old developmental arm who has thrown effectively in the Florida Complex League. Rivero sits 93–95 mph with his fastball and flashes a sharp slider. He posted a stellar 2.36 ERA across 42 innings this year, though his command will require a lot of work he climbs through the lower minor leagues.





His fastball is rated above average and Rivero has a solid slider. He will be added to the bevy of high school pitchers selected in the 2025 draft in hopes a wave of pitchers can hit the Angels in three to five years.

The Angels Rebuild is in Process

Make no doubt about it, John Mozeliak is rebuilding the Angels organization from the bottom up. First his draft process proved the Angels were moving in a new direction and now the big trade of Jose Soriano following the lesser trade of Chase Silseth and Logan O'Hoppe prove it.

Still up on the trading block or Reid Detmers, Zach Neto, and rentals such as Kirby Yates and Brent Suter. Perhaps on the periphery is Ryan Zefejahn.

Angels on SI will continue monitoring the trade market and rumors and break down any deals that happen before the 3 PM deadline today.