How the Tarik Skubal and Luis Castillo Trades Explode Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano's Value

Tarik Skubal was the biggest prize on the trading block for any contender looking to win a ring in 2026. Not surprisingly, the overwhelming favorites to win that ring, the Dodgers, were able to dip into their stacked farm system and land Skubal.

The trade market was expected to be on pause while Detroit shopped the two time defending Cy Young Award winner. That did not fully hold true as the upstart Chicago White Sox landed Luis Castillo from the Mariners just hours before the rich got even richer in Los Angeles.

With those two trades wrapped up, where does this leave John Mozeliak and the Angels? In a great spot.

The Supply and Demand Shock: No More Premium Alternatives

There are no pitchers who known to be on the trade block who are better than Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano. Neither is Tarik Skubal, but both are performing better this season than Freddy Peralta

Jose Soriano has a 3.29 ERA through 123 innings. He is striking out over a batter per inning and sporting a tidy WHIP of 1.252. Soriano's ERA+ of 124 is evidence of his front of the rotation pedigree. His statistics this season top those of the competition.

As of late, though, Reid Detmers has been a strikeout machine. The Angels southpaw has recorded 145 strikeouts in 125 innings and has a WHIP that more closely resembles that of a closer than a starter, 1.096.

Teams looking to add a quality starter for the stretch run will need to target one of the Angels hurlers because there are no others available.

Why Reid Detmers is the Ultimate Left-Handed Consolation Prize

Jul 3, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers’ acquisition of Tarik Skubal sends a specific shockwave through the left-handed pitching market. Quality left-handed pitching is the ultimate postseason neutralizer against elite lineups, and Skubal was the crown jewel of that category. Just think of the left handed heavy offenses in LA and New York to realize how valuable a good lefty can be in the post season.

Now that Skubal is off the board, Reid Detmers is instantly elevated to the most valuable young lefty available in baseball.

While Detmers has experienced his share of consistency hurdles, his raw strikeout rate and underlying analytical profile remain exceptionally high. Detmers is good now and has data to indicate he might improve as he continues through his prime.

And a team acquiring Detmers will have him under control for two season beyond 2026 so they will receive his prime years. Teams prepared to give up large prospect hauls for three months of Tarik Skubal should be prepared to give up similar hauls for three postseason runs with Detmers.

The Jose Soriano Showcase Season: Pure Market Timing

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano (59) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There could not have been a better year for Jose Soriano to break out as the Angels ace. Pairing Soriano's electrice stuff with the teaching of Mike Maddux seemed like a match made in heaven and for the first two months of the season it was.

Soriano is still pitching well and will be in high demand. His breakout coming when the Angels finally have a capable general manager who apparently has the authority to embark on a full scale rebuild is a fortunate break for the organization.

Detmers presents a high potential K machine but Soriano is now enjoying his second consecutive years as a quality starter. Teams looking to add a front of the rotation caliber arm need to look in Jose Soriano's direction.

The Angels Best Trade Matches are Still Available



Yes, John Mozeliak probably has more autonomy than his unqualified predecessors but a crosstown trade of either Detmers or Soriano was unlikely. From a purely transactional standpoint, the return the Tigers received for Skubal would have been a godsend to the Angels farm. But crosstown trades are rare for a reason and nearby competitors are loathe to help their immediate competition win now or later.

Milwaukee is hungry for their first World Series. They also have a stocked farm and would love a lefty to face Ohtani and Freeman in the postseason. Given the youth and inexperience in their pitching staff overall, they might also love a stabilizing force like Jose Soriano. At trade package from the loaded Brewers farm would be a huge boon to the Angels organization.

The Chicago Cubs are big market team with big ambitions. They would love to play on baseball's biggest stage and now face an even larger Dodgers hurdle than before. Either Angels hurler could bring back a catcher of the future and more.

Atlanta needs to add a pitcher. So far this trade season they are flying under the radar, but they are leading the NL East and only a couple of wins away from the top seed and home field advantage through the playoffs.

And then there is the stacked farm system in Tampa Bay. So far there have been rumors they are looking at Zach Neto but the Rays could definitely stand to add a pitcher as well. There are enough prospects on that farm for the Rays to land both Neto and one of the Angels hurlers although that is unlikely.

Expect Both Pitchers to Be Traded

Mozeliak was on the money when he scratched Soriano from his start last night. He has also kept Soriano and Detmers to about 85 pitches in each of their last outings. Clearly he is setting up potential trades.

Detmers next scheduled start is Tuesday. Soriano is rested and ready to go. Acquiring teams can plug them directly into their rotations and be ready to go. Now that the Skubal domino has fallen, the Angels hold the two best trade chips; possibly three if you include Neto.

Mozeliak has stated the Angels would like to add a young catcher and some left handed power. Really the Angels need just about everything possible. Each of the teams listed above could provide the Angels with one or both of their desired goals.

Now it is time to see how good of a deal Mozeliak can strike.