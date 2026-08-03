Angels Trade Jose Soriano to American League Rivals

The Angels bit the bullet.

Pitcher Jose Soriano, whose early season breakout made him one of the most desirable pitchers in trade talks leading up Monday's deadline, has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays according to multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN.com was first to report the deal.

The Angels will receive top shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero from the Blue Jays for Jose Soriano, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

Passan and Mitch Bannon of The Athletic report shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero will go to Anaheim in the deal, which has yet to be announced by the teams.

The trade not only ends Soriano's time in Anaheim following a strong four-year run, it firmly places the Angels in the "seller" category ahead of the 3 p.m. PT trade deadline. The team has been hesitant to engage in any kind of a rebuild under owner Arte Moreno in years past.

With interim GM John Mozeliak in charge, the Angels appear ready to tear it down.

More to come on this story