Angels Trade Jose Soriano to American League Rivals
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The Angels bit the bullet.
Pitcher Jose Soriano, whose early season breakout made him one of the most desirable pitchers in trade talks leading up Monday's deadline, has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays according to multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN.com was first to report the deal.
Passan and Mitch Bannon of The Athletic report shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero will go to Anaheim in the deal, which has yet to be announced by the teams.
The trade not only ends Soriano's time in Anaheim following a strong four-year run, it firmly places the Angels in the "seller" category ahead of the 3 p.m. PT trade deadline. The team has been hesitant to engage in any kind of a rebuild under owner Arte Moreno in years past.
With interim GM John Mozeliak in charge, the Angels appear ready to tear it down.
More to come on this story
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J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra