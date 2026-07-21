John Mozeliak Angels Trades: Why Reid Detmers, José Soriano, and Zach Neto Could Be Moved

In years past the Angels front office refused to move players with future contract control for prospects. That trade deadline approach has led them to both a last place team and a lowly ranked farm system.

Things are changing in Anaheim, though. A new team president in Molly Jolly has both launched a new TV network and added highly respected John Mozeliak to head the Angels baseball operations. In the past, the team president and GM were figureheads who did the bidding of team owner Arte Moreno who refused to rebuild the roster through a teardown.

Apparently things are changing. In a meeting with the press, John Mozeliak stated the obvious, things need to change.

Mozeliak: "We are going to have to be very open minded."

This comment signals a huge departure from the past when Arte Moreno forbid his GM's from trading his best assets. Just three years ago Moreno refused to trade Shohei Ohtani despite the Rays reportedly dangling a package of Junier Caminero and shortstop Carson Williams. Years prior, Arte nixed a trade that would have sent Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers in exchange for Andy Pages.

To say Arte's meddling has cost the Angels a tremendous haul of talent over the years would be an understatement. So if Mozeliak truly has the the ability to listen to trade offers on all players, this is a groundbreaking change for the Angels.

"I definitely feel like Mr. Moreno is trusting me to get this right,” Mozeliak said. “And so, that's what I'm certainly going to try to do."

Jul 9, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trade returns for Reid Detmers, Zach Neto, and Jose Soriano could be massive.



Despite the Angels sitting firmly in last place in the AL West, the team again has some very desirable trade chips. None on the scale of Ohtani, but each of Zach Neto, Reid Detmers, and Jose Soriano would fetch a solid trade return.





Trade rumors surrounding Reid Detmers are nothing new. A massive trade to the Chicago White Sox has been floated and makes sense for both sides. Given Reid's age, performance, and two remaining seasons of club control he would be one of the highest sought trade chips on the market. Insiders speculate Detmers would net the Angels a goldmine if he was moved.

Jose Soriano as better raw stuff at times but also some injury concerns. However, a trade to the Dodgers would make a ton of sense for both times and likely net the Angels a star outfielder for the future. Fittingly, it could be a way for the Angels to atone for Arte's previous meddling.

Zach Neto's name has not been in the trade rumor mill much because nobody believed Arte Moreno would allow him to be traded. Yes, Arte is that meddlesome of an owner. The list of suitors for Neto is also long and includes the age old rivals New York and Boston. His power swing would fit great in the AL East and he is a player who seems to really enjoy the spotlight.

Jul 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano (59) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mozeliak: "Understanding the market and where that's going, that's first and foremost my biggest thing."

It is easy for fans to sit back and dream about a huge return for any of the three names above. However, real life baseball decisions are complicated in the best of times. With a looming lockout on the horizon, these are not the best of times.

If there was a guarantee of baseball in 2027, each of the players above come with multiple years of service remaining. However, take a half year or full year off the table and the player valuations can change dramatically.

There is a huge difference between a rebuild and a yard sale. Every player on the Angels not named Mike Trout should be on the table, but for a price. If the market does not offer a fair price, then Mozeliak is wiser holding onto his players.

It should be a given that rental players Brent Suter and Kirby Yates will be traded for very small returns. However, in trading controllable players, the price needs to be fair.

But giving a proven winner authority to make the best moves possible is a very new direction for the Angels. Now it is time to see how the process plays out.