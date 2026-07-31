Angels Trade Deadline Tracker: Top Storylines and Rumors to Watch

Baseball has the best trade deadline in all of sports. So good, in fact, that the rumor mill can overtake X (or Twitter for us old folks) and make it seem like everybody is going everywhere. But really, it is like heating up food in a microwave. When you watch it nothing happens, but the second you look away it is done.

Trying to keep up with all the buzz can be overwhelming. Plus most of the headline grabbing deals will go down on Monday, just hours or minutes before the trade deadline.

So for this weekend, here are the top storylines for Angels fans to follow.

Does Jose Soriano make his scheduled start tomorrow night?

The Angels have been tipping their hand of late by limiting both Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers in recent starts. Last Sunday Soriano only threw 85 pitches and was pulled with a 4 to 1 lead. That falls right in with Detmers throwing 85 and 84 pitches in his last two outings.

Soriano is widely perceived to be on the trading block. Or at least available for the right price. His list of suitors is long and I have speculated a move to Milwaukee for a young catcher.

If the Angels are getting solid offers they very well might keep Soriano off the bump on Saturday. If he does get one last audition for other clubs, expect him to be pulled early in the game to limit the risk of injury.

Is Jo Adell a Yankee?

Jul 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) reacts after a walk-off hit by pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yesterday word broke that the Yankees and Angels were discussing right handed bats. Jo Adell is the obvious play for NY as they struggle against left handed pitching and the Angels right fielder crushes it.

With Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge both on the IL, the Yankees need an everyday outfielder. Jo Adell just might be it.

If Adell is not a Yankee over the weekend he could end up a lot of places, including Philadelphia, on Monday.

Does Zach Neto get traded?

Jul 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) and right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate the victory against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it feels like a given Reid Detmers will be traded. And it seems pretty certain Jose Soriano will also move. The market for Zach Neto could be quite complicated.

The Red Sox want to add an infield bat and have a deep farm system. Their AL East rival Tampa Bay is now linked to Neto. But given Neto's high strikeout rate and bad defensive ratings, how far are they really willing to go to bring him in?

Yes, Neto has played better in years past than he is in 2026 but the Rays truly value defense. That feels like a tough fit. Which leaves Mozeliak likely dealing with just Boston. A team with no competitioin is not going to feel the need to bid as highly for a player.

A move to second or third base might mitigate some of Neto's defensive deficiencies, but doing that midseason is not an option. Neto's trade market might be more robust in the off season if he is willing to change positions.

When does Tarik Skubal get traded?

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) celebrates in the dugout with his teammates after pitching his last inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit is 7 games under .500 and would need to leapfrog 4 teams to slide into the final Wild Card spot. It would have been a great story if Skubal had ended his Detroit tenure with title or at least a deep playoff run, but that story is highly unlikely to happen.

The Tigers front office has the hottest rental on the market and will likely play this thing out as long as they can. Skubal offers the type of ace production no other trade chip can match and the trade market for pitching could lag until a Skubal move is made.

Odds are he lands with the Dodgers but Miwaukee and Tampa Bay's farms are just as good and those franchises are hungry for a title.

Does John Mozeliak tear it all down and rebuild?

Apr 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Really this is THE storyline for Angels fans. With far more buyers than sellers and the Angels top trade pieces being two quality starting pitchers and a power hitting shortstop, John Mozeliak should be in great position to revamp the Angels organization.

However, all of the Angels best trade pieces have years of cheap club control ahead of them and the Angels have a solid TV deal for the first time in years. Mozeliak has repeatedly mentioned the Angels "resources" and how they can help the team compete.

The smart money is on a full scale rebuild if Mozeliak can find solid returns for Reid Detmers, Jose Soriano, and Zach Neto. Add in some decent lottery ticket for Jo Adell and warm bodies for Kirby Yates and Brent Suter and the Angels should have a lot of new faces on the farm next week.