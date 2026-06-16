Reuniting Angels Prospects: Will Jo Adell Join Brandon Marsh in Philadelphia?

With the Phillies looking for outfield help, Jo Adell's name is circulating in the trade rumor mill. If the trade was to happen, he would join his good friend Brandon Marsh in Philadelphia and hunt for October glory..

Jo Adell is an interesting trade chip for the Angels. He has yet to duplicate his power output from last season but he does typically heat up along with the weather.

Jo Adell is on the Phillies radar.

Philadelphia is in win mode and needs help in right field. Prior to the 2026 season the Phillies took flyer on Adolis Garcia in hopes he could regain the form he showed in Texas earlier in his career. The results have not been good.

Garcia landed on the 60 day injured list with a torn lat. Prior to the injury he was scuffling through a brutal season at the plate. His wRC+ of 66 means he has been 34% worse than league average offensively. Corner outfielders are usually a plus with the bat.

As a result reports state the Phillies are looking to upgrade right field with Bob Nightengale specifically mentioning Jo Adell as a trade target.

Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh are close friends.

Being young, talented, away from home for the first time and in pursuit of a lifelong dream can be both thrilling and frightening. Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh shared that experience while in the Angels organization.

Both were great high school football players and both went professional in baseball rather than pursuing college scholarships on the gridiron. And both were called up to Major League Baseball in 2020.

Minor league baseball is a grind that creates a comraderie among teammates that is unique in sports. Adell and Marsh went through this grind together and grew close due to it.

A Jo Adell trade could benefit all parties.

It is easy to see Jo Adell's potential. At his best, his speed and athleticism in the outfield lead to highlight reel catches such as the night he robbed three home runs. His bat speed is in the top 1% of baseball and he launches balls with triple digit exit velocities on a regular basis.

Put that overall package in a home run friendly ballpark like Citizens and Adell is an intriguing option for the Phillies. He will not be asked to carry the lineup, just to be a productive part of it. In looking at how the Phillies coaches were able to improve Marsh's bat, there could be more results in store for Adell.

Meanwhile, for the Angels they could recoup some value now. Adell's affordable salary and remaining year of club control add to his trade value. It is not huge, but there are some intrigiuing possibilities.

The Angels might target the Phillies third round pick from last year, Cody Bowker. The righty out of Vanderbilt was a two way player early in college before settling in as a pitcher. He is in A ball and getting roughed up a bit but comes with 60 grade fastball and a four pitch arsenal. Bowker would be a nice addition to the Angels crop of young pitchers on the farm.