Angels vs. Diamondbacks Series Finale: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels will look to take the series tonight after a dominant 7-0 win last night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After losing a close opener, the Angels dominated last night as Detmers pitched 7 innings of shutout 3-hit baseball, and a plethora of Angels bats popped off. Tonight, the matchup shifts to dueling lefties in Samuel Aldegheri and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-144)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline:

Angels (+141)

Diamondbacks (-171)

Total:

9: Over (-111), Under (-108)

Can the Angels put pressure on Eduardo Rodriguez?

Rodriguez has had an amazing start to his 2026 campaign as he currently holds a 5-2 record with a 2.55 ERA and 60 Ks. Despite this dominance, there is hope for the Angels. Rodriguez only pitched 2.2 innings in his last outing, and due to command issues, he issued 5 walks and threw 55 pitches in this short-span. This lack of command could present an opportunity for the Angels to do some damage.

The Angels also have a good history against Rodriguez. Active Angels have a combined .859 OPS against Rodriguez with 5 homers. New Angels bat, Trey Mancini, has the largest sample size against Rodriguez as he is a career 12 for 44 with 2 homers.

Mike Trout to straightaway center for home run No. 17! pic.twitter.com/XLWoDqPNfz — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2026

Additionally, Mike Trout is 2 for 9 with a homer against the Diamondbacks' lefty. Trout has not only mashed Rodriguez, but he has also dominated the Diamondbacks in general. Trout is a career .333 hitter against Arizona, and after last night’s performance, he has 4 homers against the NL West opponent.

Can Aldegheri cement himself as a starter?

Aldegheri has good numbers in a small sample size, a 2-1 record with a 2.12 ERA and 12 Ks through 17 innings. Aldegheri has bounced between AAA and the major league roster this season and has pitched primarily in a long-reliever role. When Jack Kochanowicz got season-ending Tommy John surgery, Aldegheri got the opportunity to solidify himself as a starter in this organization.

In his first start, Aldegheri pitched 5 innings, where he allowed only 1 earned run. This is a great outing and definitely one he will look to build off of tonight.

Nasty sequence by Aldegheri against Caminero, and a great challenge by O’Hoppe pic.twitter.com/a8PMW2vQ4H — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) June 13, 2026

The issue Aldegheri can face is that the Diamondbacks have been particularly strong against left-handed pitching (outside of yesterday). Over the last month, Arizona’s hitting .275 with a .810 OPS against lefties as a team. Aldegheri has never faced the Diamondbacks before and will definitely need to bring his A-game to compete.

Some names to watch on the Diamondbacks tonight are Corbin Carroll and Ildemaro Vargas. Carroll is the face of the Diamondbacks and has posted an astronomical 1.117 OPS against left-handed pitching. Additionally, the Diamondbacks’ breakout bat in Ildemaro Vargas has put up an impressive .908 OPS against lefties. Both will be names to look out for tonight as Aldegheri looks to continue his bid to be a true rotation piece for the Halos.

Picks and Props:

My favorite line tonight is over 9 total runs. You can get this at -111, and based on the lack of experience from Aldegheri, coupled with the Angels’ track record against Rodriguez, the over should clear early on in this contest.

As far as player props go, my favorite play is the over for Vargas’s hits/runs/RBIs as he will look to bounce back after going 0 for 3 last night and has mashed left-handed pitching this year. Another line I like is Mike Trout 2+ hits. Trout has cleared this line in both other games in this series and faces a pitcher with whom he has a great history. Another name to watch is Trey Mancini, as he has handled Rodriguez well in a large sample size and has been flashing since returning to baseball.

Bets I like:

Total runs over 9 (-111)

Mike Trout 2+ hit

Vargas 2+ hits/runs/RBIs

Trey Mancini 2+ hits/runs/RBIs

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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