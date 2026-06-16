Inside Trey Mancini’s Miraculous MLB Return: An Exclusive One-on-One Interview

Trey Mancini is an inspiration to countless people both inside and outside the baseball world. Already the recipient of the Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2021 after overcoming stage three cancer, Mancini staged another professional comeback last week when he trotted out to first base at Angels Stadium.

It had been 1,043 days since Mancini was last a Major League ballplayer. In the three years since his last game at the highest level he had been designated for assignment, resigned to retiring, then climbing through two minor league systems. Throghout it all he kept his trademark optimism and good nature.

Ultimately, Mancini took center stage and had a huge night. Trey was kind enough to speak with my prior to the team's game against the Diamondbacks last night. This was the second interview he has done for Angels on SI. We talked just prior to Spring Training when Trey told his incredible story to that point.

Trey, thank you for joining us again today. Describe to me, if you can, your feelings as you walked out to first base at Angels Stadium making your first Major League Baseball appearance in the last couple of years.

"Yeah, it felt like I was debuting all over again. Basically everything I felt that day in 2016 is what I felt a week ago when I, I guess when I re-debuted.

Three years is a really long time in baseball and for so much of the last three years I just felt so far from being here, from being a Major League player again. Or even playing affiliated baseball. So it was a really special day especially because my wife and baby were there and to get to share this whole experience with them has made it extra special."

This is the first time you played a Major League game in front of your baby, right?

"Oh, yes. She's almost eight months old. She was born in October. You know, we thought I was retired so.

Life's unexpected, baseball's unexpected and it was pretty surreal to have her on the field with me after the game last week. It was a really special moment."

Jun 8, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Trey Mancini (34) singles in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

And ironcally you made your debut against a team that you played for and won a world championship with. Were there any guys from Houston that you played with that came over to congratulate you and say hi and wish you well?

"Yes. Yes, so a lot of the coaching staff is still there so Joe Espada I got to talk to him. Omar Lopez is still there, actually catching coach Ken Cousins was one of my coaches in Baltimore for a few years and I'm really close with him so it was great to see him.

And then, yeah, Yordan, Jose Altuve, Christian Vasquez is back over there this year, Jeremy Pena, there's a few other guys. But, yeah, I got to talk to all of them so it was really, really neat to see them and play against them in my first game back."\

I had such a great experience there and I always think of my time in Houston so fondly and we won a championship there. So that's something that's so special and it was great to see them last week."

You went through the full Spring Training with the Angels before going to AAA Salt Lake. So what friendships and bonds did you form over those two months in Tempe that have carried over now that you're back up at the big league level?

"I really enjoyed Spring Training and you know my goal obviously was to make it back to the majors. But especially after experiencing Spring Training with this team and being with all the guys for a couple months, it gave me even extra motivation to make it back up and be part of the team.

So it was just such a good experience this Spring and it definitely made me want to go to AAA and perform well so I could get back up."

This is part one of the interview. In the second part we talk about Mancini's experience in AAA and his scouting reports on some of the Angels best prospects.