Angels vs. Rays Rematch: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

After taking a series against their division rivals, the Angels continue their homestead against the AL-best Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays come into the series with an astounding 40- 25 record, and their dominant lefty, Shane McClanahan, will get the start tonight. Sam Aldegheri will get the start for the Halos in place of a recently injured Jack Kochanowicz.

Angels v. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Rays -1.5 (-109)

Angels +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Rays (-181)

Angels (+149)

Total:

8.5: Over (-120) / Under (+100)

Can the Angels find any answers against McClanahan?

The Angels have shown flashes recently, notably scoring 10 runs against the Astros and 13 runs against the Dodgers earlier this week. Tonight, they face a tough matchup. McClanahan currently holds a 6- 3 record with a 2.85 ERA and 59 Ks. McClanahan also has a great track record against the Angels. Through 5 career starts, he has a 2- 0 record with a minuscule 1.29 ERA. His last appearance came on May 31, where he allowed only 1 run and 4 hits through 5 innings of work.

Logan O’Hoppe has historically performed well against McClanahan, as evidenced by his double off McClanahan in the last game, which allowed Jose Siri to score on a wild pitch, McClanahan’s only earned run. O’Hoppe also homered later in that game, therefore being responsible for the only 2 runs in the 5- 2 loss.

To no surprise, Mike Trout is another name to watch. The Angels legend has posted a career .307 average against the Rays with 28 homers and 54 RBIs through 76 total games. Another name to watch is Wade Meckler. Meckler started to establish his name on the Angels when the 2 teams last saw each other. Most notably, he mashed his first career grand slam against the Rays in the Angels' sole win of the series.

GRAND SLAM WADE MECKLER ‼️



The @Angels have a 4-0 first-inning lead! pic.twitter.com/XqQadqYIZC — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2026

Nonetheless, the Angels' bats will have to be on point throughout the lineup to compete with McClanahan’s elite arm.

Can Aldegheri slow down Tampa Bay’s lineup?

Sam Aldegheri comes into tonight with a great opportunity to expand past his role as a reliever and cement himself as a starter for the Angels. He enters tonight with a 1 and 1 record and 2.25 ERA on the year in a limited sample size. He’s never faced the Rays in his young career, but it will definitely be one of the toughest lineups he’s faced.

The Rays lead the AL in batting average, fueled by Yandy Díaz’s .331 average, 12 homers, and 46 RBIs. He poses a major threat atop their lineup.

Another elite bat on the Rays is Junior Caminero. The young power bat for the Rays is turning into a superstar this year. He currently holds a .871 OPS with 14 homers and has increased his walk percentage, leading to a higher on-base percentage. Other names to watch include Chandler Simpson and Jonathan Aranda; these are two more elite contact bats that are always a threat to get on base.

Sam Aldegheri ends his #WorldBaseballClassic outing with his EIGHTH strikeout 👏 pic.twitter.com/aoQu5TuncI — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

While Aldegheri has looked good in a small sample size, he will likely be battling traffic on the basepath all night, and it will be interesting to see how the young arm will handle this challenge.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

The line I like the most tonight is the Rays' moneyline at -181. While this isn’t great value, McClanahan has been dominant to start the year, and it is a tough path for Aldegheri to have a quality start.

If you’re looking for a line with a little more juice, consider McClanahan under 5.5 strikeouts at +122. The under on this line hit relatively sweetly when McClanahan last pitched against the Angels, as he only struck out 3 through his 5 innings of work.

Some offensive player props I like are Junior Caminero 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +111 and Mike Trout 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at +100. Caminero has been dominant to start the year and is batting behind some elite contact bats, so the opportunities for RBIs are definitely there. Trout has historically mashed against the Rays and has had a good start to his 2026 campaign. Batting in a hot Angels lineup should allow him to reach at least 2 hits/runs/RBIs.

Bets I like:

Rays moneyline (-181)

Shane McClanahan under 5.5 strikeouts (+122)

Junior Caminero 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+111)

Trout 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (+100)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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