Angels vs. White Sox: Why This Series Could Define the Season

April is generally a little too early to state a series is a "must win" but in the Angels case this series against the Chicago White Sox looms large. Fresh off a beatdown in Kansas City, the Angels have lost 7 of their last 8 games and sit at a miserly 12-17. Facing a team with an even worse record, albeit only by a game, gives the team a chance to either get back on the winning track or get hopelessly buried in the standings.

With the Angels slim hopes of being competitive already dangling by a string, the three games in Chicago have the ability to be either a turning point or the beginning of the end of the 2026 season.

This series will go a long way in determining if the Angels are playing remotely meaningful games this summer or not.

If the White Sox win the series or sweep the Angels it almost ensures a losing season.

Getting to .500 is a lofty goal with this bullpen. We can thank Perry Minasian for that. Despite drafting nearly 60 arms in the last 5 years he was forced to dumpster dive for multiple relievers this off season. He could have had more money to spend but he inked Robert Stephenson to an ill fated 3 year $33 million contract and received a whopping 10 innings pitched for the money.

Yes, the team will likely improve the bullpen soon. But if the Angels keep racking up losses it won't even matter.

Anyway, the math gets really bad with a White Sox sweep. If the Angels fall to a 12-20 record, they would need to go 69-61 the remainder of the season to break even. That pace, if carried over an entire season would result in an 86 win club and an outside shot at a Wild Card.

Even a White Sox series win puts the Angels at 13-18 meaning they would need to play at an 85 win pace just to break even. Considering the team is currently on pace to win 67 games, neither of these scenarios is likely.

The schedule gets more difficult in May.

The Angels are in the thick of a run against teams with losing records. The Blue Jays, Royals, and White Sox all entered their series against the Angels with losing records. Up next are the Mets who have been a dumpster fire but have the talent to turn that around quickly.

After the Angels wrap up a series against the Blue Jay on Mother's Day, the team faces nothing but clubs with winning records for the rest of the month. And given the talent the Blue Jays will gradually get back off the IL, the Jays may have a winning record by that series.

They play the Dodgers 3 times in May then 3 more in early June. World Series hopeful Detroit is on the schedule as are the Guardians who always seem to beat the Angels

If the thought is "we can make up ground later" that thought is severely flawed. If there is to be any hope for the Angels in 2026 they need to beat the bottom feeders and they need to do it now.

Winning the series 2 to 1 brings the Angels a little more in range. A sweep would still have the team below .500. But if they give up ground in Chicago before a month of facing the big boys, put a fork n the 2026 season.