Angels Walk Off Winners and Losers: Pitcher Report Cards After 28 Days

After four weeks of Angels baseball it is clear some players are off to a great start while others are struggling. It is a long season and things can change but let's take a look at where the players stand now.

Jose Soriano is setting the curve in a surprisingly good rotation.

Soriano is an obvious A+ after 6 starts and a 0.24 ERA. He is simply dominating hitters right now.

On the year Yusei Kikuchi is a C- after some early struggles. However, he has gone back to his former arm slot and looked really good against San Diego over the weekend.

Jack Kochanowicz is a surprising B+. His change up is developing nicely which helps his fastball play up. Who penciled him in for a 3.10 ERA while averaging right at 6 innings per outing?

Walbert Urena's sample size is only 1 start but he looked great. He has to get an Incomplete right now as there simply is not enough data to give him a grade. But if you combine his adjustments in the minor leagues last year with what we saw on Sunday, go ahead and dream a little.

After returning to the rotation, Reid Detmers is holding his own. He looks better in some games than others but on the year sports a very respectable 4.04 ERA . What is really encouraging is his WHIP is only 1.081 because his walk rate is miniscule. I'll go C+ for Detmers.

Sam Bachman is setting the tone in the bullpen.

Apr 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Sam Bachman (40) delivers during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

There is not a standout piece in the bullpen as of yet. Hopefully Kirby Yates and Ben Joyce arrive sooner rather than later.

Sam Bachman has been quietly good outside of one outing in Cincinnati. He has 4 scoreless outings that sandwich his 3 run meltdown in Cincy. Perry's forgotten first round pick just might be turning into something good. A WHIP of 1.098 with 15 K's in 13.2 innings gets Bachman a solid B+.

Brent Suter is the other bright spot in the bullpen. The under utilized southpaw has 15 K's in 16 innings, an ERA of 2.25 and a WHIP of 1.250. That's a borderline A.

Jordan Romano looked decent until he pitched in New York. Those two blown saves will haunt Angels fans for a long time. Really, he should never be a closer, but he was and he blew it. He's looked shaky since then. At best he is a C- but that grade is trending in the wrong direction.

Ryan Zeferjahn and Shaun Anderson are the kids at the back of the class just hoping to somehow barely pass. Neither really are and deserve D's although Anderson is not bad in a mop up capacity. Nick Sandlin looked good in his last 2 outings to pull his grade up to a D.

Chase Silseth is another nice surprise. Outside of a bad outing in Cincy, he has been solid and likely deserves more opportunities. 10 K's in 8.2 innings with a WHIP of 1.385 gets a B from this professor.