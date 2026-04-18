Angels vs. Padres Preview: Two Hot Offenses Clash in Anaheim

On what will surely be an emotional night in Anaheim as the Angels mourn the loss of Garret Anderson, the San Diego Padres will take their 8 game winning streak onto the field.

Here's how to watch the games, the pitching matchups, and a prediction.

Friday 6:38 PM FanDuel Sports and Angels.TV

Jose Soriano vs. Matt Waldron

Jose Soriano is pitching like a man possessed. His sinker and knuckle curve are sinking and curving better than ever. In 4 starts he has pitched 27 innings and allowed 1 earned run. That's s nifty ERA of 0.33. Can he keep that up against a stacked SD offense? We shall see.

Matt Waldron has no pitched at the MLB level in 2026 and carries a career ERA+ of 85 in 192.2 innings. His fastball sits a tick above 90 and he walks quite a few guys. The Angels have a starting pitching advantage in this one.



Saturday 6:38 PM FanDuel Sports and Angels.TV

Apr 7, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) pitching during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | William Navarro-Imagn Images

Yusei Kikuchi vs. German Marquez

Kikuchi is not going well right now but that should change. He is experimenting with a new cutter and throwing his change up far more often than in years past. Hopefully he goes back to the fastball and slider that served him so well last year.

Marquez was once a frontline starter with the Rockies but is nearing the end of his career. In 3 games this season he has pitched 13 innings with a 10 K's and a 5.54 ERA.



If Kikuchi can get back to what made him successful, the Angels will have an edge in this game as well.



Sunday 1:07 PM FanDuel Sports and Angels.TV

Apr 14, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Reid Detmers vs. Michael King

This is a premier pitching match up. Reid Detmers is looking good in the rotation. Detmers is currently sporting a nifty 3.57 ERA through 22 innings in 4 starts.

Michael King is the ace of the Padres with a 2.78 ERA in his 4 starts. He has thrown 22.2 innings, struck out 20, and his WHIP is a closer like 1.15.

Prediction:

Tonight's game is a case of somelthing has to give. The Padres are on a roll riding an 8 game winning streak. Both the Angels offense and Jose Soriano are on a roll. At some point both rolls are going to stop. I'll take the Angels on an emotional night with a big performance by Soriano and knock by somebody other than Mike Trout. This seems like a Logan O'Hoppe kind of night.

Until Kikuchi pitches up to his capacity it is hard to count on him getting a win. But the Michael King game is tough as well. I think the Angels split those two and pull off a series win 2-1.

One huge key is not letting the Padres get Mason Miller on the mound. It is an 8 inning game when he pitches. Then again, at some point his hot streak will stop as well.