Arjun Nimmala Wins Huge Award as Angels Prospect Continues Torrid AFL Streak

Angels fans hoping for an immediate return on the trade that sent José Soriano to the Toronto Blue Jays in August could find little fault in Arjun Nimmala's performance at Double-A Rocket City over the final months of the 2026 regular season.

Nimmala, a 21-year-old shortstop, slashed .260/.389/.577 in 27 games with Rocket City. His .966 OPS was certainly in line with expectations for a Top-100 prospect on the surface, but almost impossible to gauge from a distance.

Angels fans don't need 20 years' worth of recall to find a hitter like Brandon Wood — a consensus top-10 prospect who excelled in the minors but couldn't adapt to major league pitching. Plenty of prospects struggle with the transition.

What Nimmala has done so far in the Arizona Fall League suggests he'll adapt just fine. He's only played eight games in the AFL, but Nimmala's performance over the last week earned him the league's prestigious Hitter of the Week Award, announced Monday.

Nimmala collected four hits on Thursday, incuding two triples, for the Mesa Solar Sox at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. He finished the week with an AFL-leading 1.091 slugging percentage, 1.758 OPS, 12 total bases and four extra-base hits.

Overall, Nimmala is slashing .344/.488/.625 in eight games for Mesa. "When he wasn't drilling 100+ mph lasers to all fields," noted Brendan Samson of MLB.com, "Nimmala showed strong swing decisions, walking four times while fanning just once."

Wood, for those who recall, couldn't harness his swing-and-miss potential in the AFL. He struck out in 24 percent of his plate appearances in the league as a 20-year-old in 2005. Nimmala is below 22 percent and is walking just as often as he strikes out.

These are far more telling numbers than anything Nimmala did at Rocket City. While the Double-A level is only two steps away from the majors, it finds players at different stages of their careers. Some might be Triple-A veterans on the way down; others might be Single-A players on their way up. Not all are on equal footing in the eyes of their organization, which could affect their performance on the field.

The AFL, by contrast, represents a selection of players hand-picked by their parent organizations for their strong future potential. Nimmala is compiling gaudy numbers against the best of the best minor league pitchers from every other organization.

That bodes well for Nimmala's future potential — and gives Angels fans an exciting reason to pay attention to the AFL in the weeks to come.