The Desert Bloom: How the Angels' Trade Deadline Haul is Already Dominating the Arizona Fall League

Last month the Angels AA affiliate Rocket City Trash Pandas brought home the Southern League championship largely thanks to an influx of talent acquired at the MLB trade deadline. Following that great playoff run, several of the Pandas brightest stars, including top prospect Arjun Nimmala, made their way out to the Arizona Fall League to be tested against the best prospects in all of baseball.

Overall, the Angels sent seven prospects to the Mesa Solar Sox and just like during the regular season it was the Trash Pandas who made the biggest impression but they did get some help from others in the organization.

From Rocket City to Mesa: The Rebuild Moves to the Desert

The Arizona Fall League is a showcase of the best prospects in Major League Baseball. It takes place each October in Cactus League ballparks in the metro Phoenix area. Each team sends seven prospects who combine to make six teams. Angels prospects are always placed with the Mesa Solar Sox who use the Cubs spring home of Sloan Park as their home ballpark.

With the Pandas deep playoff run, that meant Nimmala and Jake Munroe went directly from celebrating a AA title to being pitted against the best prospects in baseball. They were joined by Ryland Zaborowski and Peyton Olejnik from High A in impressing scouts.

Arjun Nimmala is Showing Why He Was the Prize of the Deadline

Acquired for Jose Soriano at the trade deadline, Nimmala's physical tools and overall athleticism justify his position atop the Angels prospect lists. The 20 year old shorstop helped power the Pandas title run with 9 home runs in September and continued to excel in the AFL. As he did in Trash City, Nimmala provided the highlight reel moments for the Angels organization.

Arjun Nimmala jumps all over a hanging slider!



MLB's No. 34 prospect (@Angels) pummels his first Fall League homer 401 feet: pic.twitter.com/a7c7YKE2hV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 6, 2026

Overall, the Angels top prospect put up an impressive .292/.452/.458 line with that home run, 7 walks, and a stolen base. His exit velocities were tremendous and he hit 103.5 MPH at one point

Doing this type of damage at the age of 20 really highlights how special Nimmala is as a prospect. He was younger than the competition at AA and now showed out against the best prospects in the game.

Just like in the regular season, Jake Munroe was the consistent performer who flew under the radar while Nimmala put up a highlight reel. But the Angels prospect of the year proved he is also an elite talent with a .316/.435/.579 showing that included a home run and two doubles to go along with four walks.

The chemistry between the Angels future left side of the infield continues to grow. Munroe provides a steady offensive profile while Nimmala takes the shine. In the end, it appears the Angels will benefit from both.

Exit Velos and Towering Arms: The AFL’s Biggest Surprises

Rylan Zaborowski and Peyton Olejnik look like they could be prospects on an NBA team but they are in fact Angels farmhands. And they both had moments in the AFL.

Standing at 6 foot 5, 250 pounds Zaborowski looks like a powerful man and the first baseman lit up the statcast with an exit velocity over 106 miles per hour in the desert. In six games he posted an OPS of .816 and delivered quite a show in batting practice.

Peyton Olejnik, the tallest arm in the AFL in two decades, is utilizing the league to fine tune his command for a 2027 bullpen push. Standing at an impressive 6 foot 11, Olejnik gets a great downhill angle on his fastball but lacks control overall. He was hit hard in the AFL but did show some promising velocity and spin rates.



What the Desert Success Means for the 2027 Angels Roster



Louisville infielder Jake Munroe collects the hit and throws to second during the NCAA baseball Super Regional game 2 at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 7, 2025 in Louisville, Ky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, not much. The Angels should be patient with Nimmala and allow him to fully develop. 2027 should be spent repeating AA and working on pitch recognition. And he should be joined there by Zaborowski and potentially Olejnik.

Munroe, however, could be on track to make his MLB debut next season. Drafted out of college and crushing the ball all season, the third baseman looks like a godsend to an organization that has long had a hole at the hot corner. However, the Angels should give him a few months of further development before considering a late season call up.

Ultimately this success should mean something in 2028 and beyond. The Angels farm system is looking better than it has in years and with most of the talent at AA, there is finally reason for Angels fans to dream of a brighter, Arte free, future.