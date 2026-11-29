

As the Angels transition to new ownership with a goal of building a sustained winner they face a binary decision with 25 year old shortstop Zach Neto, who has three years of club control remaining before hitting free agency in 2030: lock him up to a long-term extension now, or trade him while his market value is at its absolute peak.

Standing pat as his arbitration years tick away accomplishes neither goal, and if Anaheim is not ready to commit to both a massive extension and acquiring talent to surround Neto quickly, packaging him alongside triple digit reliever Ben Joyce in a blockbuster deal with the Atlanta Braves for top prospects Eric Hartman and Cam Caminiti represents the exact type of bold move required to accelerate the rebuild.

Giving credit where it is due, this exact trade proposal was posted on baseballtradevaules.com by a user named 3tenwoodbats and is getting good feedback. Among the numerous proposals for Neto listed on the site, this one is featured and for good reason; it is a good fit for both teams.



Overall, the deal swaps two established major leaguers for a pair of 20 year old AA standouts. Neto is coming off a 5.3 WAR campaign in 2026 in which he batted .239/.330/.436 with 27 home runs and 24 stolen bases, while the 26 year old Joyce posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with five saves and 18 strikeouts across 15.1 innings. Heading back to Anaheim would be outfielder Eric Hartman, who slashed .249/.350/.456 with 26 homers, 56 steals, and a 115 wRC+ across High-A and AA, alongside left handed starter Cam Caminiti, who recorded a 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 125 strikeouts in 114.2 innings across those same two levels.

Capitalizing on a Seller’s Market for the Best Bat Available





As we recently examined when breaking down how the 2026-27 offseason market is setting up for an Angels trade pivot, looming Collective Bargaining Agreement uncertainty and a remarkably thin free agent class have created a frantic seller's market. At shortstop specifically, the open market has dried up even further—especially with Ha-Seong Kim signing with the Detroit Tigers—leaving aging or offense light options like Mauricio Dubón and J.P. Crawford as the top names available.

Even if Anaheim's ongoing ownership transition and front office restructuring force the club to wait until after the MLB lockout to pull the trigger, that complete lack of available shortstops ensures Neto will be the most sought after trade piece whenever transactions resume. Even if other teams attempt to move their shortstops, Neto cost a fraction of Corey Seager and is a much better defender than CJ Abrams,







Back in July, we noted why Zach Neto stood out as the best bat that could be moved at the trade deadline, and that remains true this winter. With three years of club control left, Neto is easily the premier position player available on the trade market—leaving contenders like Atlanta desperate for legitimate middle infield production as they vie for another NL East title. Neto's value will never be higher, and holding onto him through a multi-year rebuild risks wasting his prime seasons before Anaheim is ready to contend.

Resolving the Shortstop Crossroads

Feb 16, 2026; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Arjun Nimmala (18) works out during spring training practice at Player Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Dealing Neto also cleanly resolves the dilemma we highlighted when looking at the Angels' shortstop crossroads between Zach Neto and Arjun Nimmala. Acquired in the José Soriano trade, 20 year old Arjun Nimmala has emerged as the organization's No. 1 overall prospect and likely shortstop of the future. Keeping both players would eventually force one off the position, whereas trading Neto clears a direct path for Nimmala while adding the type of young talent around him the Angels did not have surrounding Neto.

Maximizing Value With Ben Joyce

Sep 17, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ben Joyce (44) throws against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Packaging Joyce with Neto gives Anaheim the exact extra leverage needed to pry two top-tier prospects out of Atlanta's farm system. While Joyce's 100+ mile per hour velocity remains electric, we broke down late in the 2026 season why his command issues and injury history mean the Angels cannot count on him as the closer of the future.







Durability concerns limited him to just 16 appearances (15.1 innings) in 2026 following a five-game 2025 season and shoulder surgery, while bouts of wildness and grooved pitches undermined his ninth inning reliability. In Atlanta, he would be allowed to develop under the tutelage of experienced closer Raisel Iglesias and benefit from Atlanta's longstanding pitching development team.

At this point Joyce is more upside than finished product, but teams would love to add his high octane stuff to their bullpen.

Landing Two Top Tier AA Prospects

In return, the Angels would acquire two of Atlanta's premier young talents—both of whom reached AA Columbus before turning 21. This puts them on a perfect trajectory to join Nimmala and the championship AA Trash Pandas core at the Major League level as early as 2028.

GreenJacket pitcher Cam Caminiti (59) pitches during the 19th annual Military Appreciation game at SRP Park on July 12, 2025, in North Augusta, South Carolina. The Augusta GreenJackets faced off against the Salem Red Sox. Salem won 9-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Caminiti (LHP): The 2024 first-round pick (24th overall) validated his pedigree in 2026 by striking out 125 batters in 114.2 innings across High-A and AA. After earning a Futures Game nod, the 20 year old southpaw dominated Double-A hitters with a 2.01 ERA and .200 opponent batting average over six starts to close out the year.



According to MLB Pipeline, Caminiti already boasts a legitimate three pitch mix led by a 60 grade fastball (sitting 93–94 mph and touching 98 with high zone ride), paired with a 55 grade low 80s slider that generates over a 40% whiff rate, a 55 grade mid 80s changeup that gives him a weapon against right handed bats, and 50 grade control.

Eric Hartman (OF): Ranked as Atlanta’s No. 1 prospect by both MLB Pipeline and FanGraphs entering 2027, the 20 year old, left handed hitter erupted for 26 home runs and 56 stolen bases with an .806 OPS across 128 minor league games in 2026. Per MLB Pipeline, his scouting report is led by 70 grade speed (clocking 30 ft/sec sprint speeds) alongside a 55 grade hit tool, 50 grade power, 50 grade fielding, and a 45 grade arm, giving Anaheim a dynamic outfielder with legitimate 20-20 upside that could one day replace Neto's current 20-20 production.





Aligning the Next Contending Core

Trash Pandas catcher Juan Flores (7) and Trash Pandas pitcher Nate Snead (35) celebrate winning the Southern League Divisional Series at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Acquiring Hartman and Caminiti aligns Anaheim's competitive window with Nimmala and its emerging wave of minor league talent. Adding these two talents to Nimmala, Tyler Bremner, Jacob Cozart, and prospect of the year Jake Munroe has the makings of a very talented Angels core of the future.

Rather than watching Neto march closer and closer to free agency, it would be smart for the Angels front office to take advantage of the weak free agent market and cash him in for maximum value that aligns with the current direction of the franchise.

Atlanta has both the dire need for help at shortstop and the prospect captial to land Neto.