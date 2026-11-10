Bob Boone Dies: Angels, Mark Gubicza, MLB Community Remembers Legendary Catcher

The baseball community awoke Tuesday to the sad news that Bob Boone, the Angels' all-time leader in games caught and part of a three-generation family of MLB players, died at 78.

Angels color analyst Mark Gubicza grew up watching Boone play for the Phildelphia Phillies teams of the 1970s and 1980s, then pitched on three Kansas City Royals teams Boone managed in the 1990s.

From a childhood hero in Philly, to a worthy opponent on the diamond with the Angels, to a mentor behind the plate in KC and finally a father figure as our manager in KC, I can’t begin to express how much Bob Boone meant to me. Sending 🙏🏼 to his family. RIP Boonie — Mark Gubicza (@Markgubicza) November 10, 2026

"From a childhood hero in Philly, to a worthy opponent on the diamond with the Angels, to a mentor behind the plate in KC and finally a father figure as our manager in KC, I can’t begin to express how much Bob Boone meant to me," Gubicza wrote on Twitter/X. "Sending 🙏🏼 to his family. RIP Boonie"

The Angels issued a statement on Tuesday as well.

We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Bob Boone.



Our franchise leader in games caught, Boone's leadership, exceptional defense and knowledge of the game made him an invaluable presence behind the plate and helped the Angels win two division titles.



We extend… pic.twitter.com/Ni0VTnB8nw — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) November 10, 2026

"The Angels join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Bob Boone," it read. "Our franchise leader in games caught, Boone's leadership, exceptional defense and knowledge of the game made him an invaluable presence behind the plate and helped the Angels win two division titles.

"During his seven years with the Club, Boone would earn four Gold Glove Awards, the most by a catcher in Angels history. His impact on our pitchers and the example he set for his teammates are lasting parts of his legacy with our franchise.

"Alongside his father, Ray, and sons Bret and Aaron, Bob was part of a remarkable baseball family whose contributions to the game span three generations. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Boone family."

"He was my mentor, my coach, my rock," Bret Boone wrote on Twitter/X. "He taught me how to be a pro and more importantly, how to be a man. He was one of the highest integrity people I’ve ever known and I’m going to miss him dearly. Baseball lost a great one yesterday. R.I.P dad, I love you."

Former Angels coach Larry Bowa, who played with Boone in Philadelphia, called Boone "a quiet leader, both on and off the field."

"I had the privilege of playing alongside him for nearly my entire career, and without question, he was the backbone of our team," Bowa said, via Luke Arcaini of Crossing Broad. "He was a man of deep faith who loved his family dearly. My heart goes out to Sue, the boys and the entire Boone family. Rest easy, my friend. You will be deeply missed."