Halos Notebook: Why Solving the Backup Catcher Position is the Angels’ Most Under Rated Winter Task

The Angels are trying to accomplish two tasks that often conflict with each other. On the one hand, they are entering a full rebuild as evidenced by trading multiple starters for prospects at the trade deadline last season. On the other, the team is fresh off an embarrassing, franchise first 100 loss season that perfectly capped off the Arte Moreno era.

One trade that could help accomplish both goals netted the Halos a catcher with a plus rated bat in Moises Ballesteros. Adding a legitimate Top 100 prospect for a relief pitcher is a trade you make 100 times out of 100 chances. Now the key is to make sure the Angels get the best out of Ballesteros and set him up to be the catcher of the future.

Signing a backup catcher is not generally headline news. But when a team has a young catcher to groom, that decision looms large.

The Moisés Ballesteros Paradox

Ballesteros hits the ball with authority, displaying an elite combination of barrel control and raw power. Widely recognized as a consensus top 100 talent—clocking in as the No. 53 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline with an excellent 60-grade hit tool—his offensive pedigree is undeniable. Before his promotion, he absolute torched minor league pitching, racking up a stellar .286 career batting average, a .370 on-base percentage, and 61 home runs across his minor league career. He dominated the upper minors so thoroughly that he captured consecutive Minor League Player of the Year honors a very deep Cubs' organization before heading to the Angels.

Ballesteros hot streak to end the year gives the Angels legitimate reason to expect his bat to play at the MLB level. Offense has always been his calling card.

However, his defensive glove remains an active work in progress and his ability to stick behind the plate is critical to the Angels rebuild. Scouts have long raised concerns about his long term defensive viability at catcher due to his 5 foot 8 frame that carries quite a few extra pounds. While his soft hands are a plus, his footwork and transfer times have lagged behind MLB standards, leading to a staggering 87 stolen bases allowed on 99 attempts during his final extended stretch in the minors.

While Mozeliak has publicly expressed a long term desire to keep working with Ballesteros so he can catch more often, forcing such an inexperienced backstop to carry a 100 plus game workload behind the plate without support is a recipe for defensive regression and a physically exhausted bat. Catching in the major leagues is as much about mental endurance as it is about physical wear and tear. At just 22, Ballesteros is still learning how to handle premium big league stuff, navigate complex scouting reports, and stabilize a pitching staff.

He should not be left to do it alone. Adding a defensive minded complement, particularly a right handed one, is critical to helping Ballesteros reach his peak as an Angel.

The Analytical Angle: Defensive Stabilizers over Pure Offense

Aug 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Travis d’Arnaud (25) pats pitcher Reid Detmers (48) on the back after getting to of a bases load jam against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the team implementing a far greater amount of analytics and video gets most of the credit for the Angels rotation's surge over the last half of the season, having more defensively sound catchers also contributed to that rise. The dramatic improvement coincided with the trade of defensive liability Logan O'Hoppe as much as it did the firing of pitching coach Maddux.

Freed from league worst defensive metrics that directly compromised game planning, the young pitching staff caught an absolute firestorm of momentum. Following the post deadline changes, Angels starting pitchers posted the MLB’s second best ERA down the stretch at an incredible 2.90. Headlined by an August starting pitching ERA of 2.51, the franchise's lowest single-month mark since 1982, the 2026 dog days gave Angels fans a reason to believe better days are ahead.

Left hander Reid Detmers dominated with a 3.47 ERA and 204 strikeouts on the season. Rookie Walbert Ureña emerged with a stellar 2.74 ERA, and Ryan Johnson locked down a 2.44 ERA over his final eight starts.

The correlation is undeniable: qulity defensive stability improves pitching execution and sequencing. The Angels target should not be a backup who hits home runs; it needs to be an elite defensive technician. A high-IQ backup catcher acts as an on field coaching extension, managing pitch sequencing, shutting down the running game, and framing pitches on the edges to look like strikes.

Ballesteros was brought here for his bat. He needs a glove first guy to help him become a truly complete player.

The Free Agent Fit: Targeting In House Mentorship

Jul 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) and pitcher Cade Smith (36) celebrate win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a league that prioritizes offense, there are generally plenty of defensive minded backstops available each off season. This year, however, presents an opportunity to add one of the greatest defensive catchers of this era in Austin Hedges. Coming off a big offensive year by his standards, Hedges slashed .247/.325/.340 for Cleveland last year and carries a .310 OBP against southpaws over the last two years.

Another option could be Edison High School alum Kyle Higashioka who could like a chance to play at home. The 37 year old just wrapped up two seasons in Texas that saw him battle injuries, but did carry a very respectable .252/.305/.430 against southpaws over that time. If given a reduced workload, he could stay healthy enough to mentor Ballesteros

Both of these guys are known for their clubhouse presence with the Cleveland organization often praising Hedges as a "glue guy" who keeps the team together. Both are potential MLB managers or coaches in the mold of Steven Vogt and so many others throughout the years.

Hedges should be the priority, but if the Angels can add either veteran it will help in 2027 and their impact could be felt for years in the future.