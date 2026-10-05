Tributes Pour in After Angels Announce Death of Former Scouting Director

Bob Fontaine Jr. never wore an Angels uniform. But the fruits of his labor were born out in many of the franchise's greatest players. As the Angels' scouting director from 1987-99, Fontaine scouted the many homegrown players who comprised the Angels' 2002 World Series championship roster.

Fontaine died Saturday in Arizona at the age of 73. Tributes poured in from across the baseball world after the Angels confirmed his death on Twitter/X Sunday.

The Angels mourn the passing of former scouting director Bob Fontaine Jr.



A gifted talent evaluator and mentor, Bob helped shape generations of Angels by overseeing the signing and development of numerous Halos, including Jim Abbott, Jim Edmonds, Garret Anderson, Tim Salmon and… — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) October 5, 2026

"The Angels mourn the passing of former scouting director Bob Fontaine Jr.," the post read. "A gifted talent evaluator and mentor, Bob helped shape generations of Angels by overseeing the signing and development of numerous Halos, including Jim Abbott, Jim Edmonds, Garret Anderson, Tim Salmon and Darin Erstad. Bob left a lasting mark on baseball by devoting over five decades to the game. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Longtime Orange County Register columnist Mark Whicker described Fontaine as someone who "made original judgments and was self-effacing and soft-spoken."

Crushed regarding Bob Fontaine Jr.'s passing, as he was a special man who I was lucky to work closely with three times @WhiteSox, @Mariners, and @BlueJays. Fun as hell, elite evaluator, and phenomenal people skills. RIP, Robert. 💔 https://t.co/xC26zsbzF9 — Dan Evans (@DanEvans108) October 5, 2026

"Crushed regarding Bob Fontaine Jr.'s passing, as he was a special man who I was lucky to work closely with three times (with the) White Sox, Mariners, and Blue Jays," longtime baseball scout and executive Dan Evans wrote on Twitter/X. "Fun as hell, elite evaluator, and phenomenal people skills. RIP, Robert. 💔"

Bob was a great scout - his seeds sprouted into the Angels' 2002 championship team - and a greater person. We'll miss him. https://t.co/yz82l0DwaS — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 5, 2026

"Bob was a great scout - his seeds sprouted into the Angels' 2002 championship team - and a greater person," Los Angeles Times reporter Bill Shaikin wrote on Twitter/X. "We'll miss him."

Who was Bob Fontaine Jr., the former Angels scouting director?

Fontaine scouted for the Padres from 1974-80, following in the footsteps of his father, the Padres' general manager of the same name. The younger Fontaine became the Montreal Expos' west coast scouting supervisor in 1982 before joining the Angels.

After moving on from Anaheim, Fontaine was the Director of Player Development for the Chicago White Sox from 2001-03. From 2004-08, he was the Seattle Mariners' scouting director. His career took him not only across the United States, but to such far-flung locales as France and Russia in search of untapped talent abroad.

As of 2022, Fontaine counted 114 future major leaguers that he signed or supervised during his career, including Hall of Famers Tony Gwynn, Randy Johnson, and Ozzie Smith.

"When baseball's Hall of Fame decides to move into the 21st century and induct scouts, I expect Bob Fontaine will be one of the first scouts to be so recognized," former Angels GM Mike Port wrote.

In 2021, Fontaine co-authored a memoir, "In Search of Millionaires the Life of a Baseball Gypsy: The Accounts of Bob Fontaine Jr."

"Baseball has provided me with a fabulous opportunity to see the world and work in an industry that most people envy," he wrote in the book. "I didn't get rich, except in experiences. To meet and work against so many fine people, as well as some great general managers and owners, has been a privilege."