Former Angels Broadcaster Victor Rojas Shares Positive Prostate Cancer Recovery Update, Returns to Coaching

Beloved former Los Angeles Angels television play-by-play broadcaster Victor Rojas is back doing what he loves following successful surgery for prostate cancer. Just weeks after undergoing a procedure to remove his prostate, the longtime voice of the Halos shared encouraging news with fans and is already back at work leading the Hastings College baseball program

Surgery Goes Well Following Early Diagnosis



Rojas, 58, first stunned the baseball world in early September when he announced his prostate cancer diagnosis. At the time, Rojas credited routine annual checkups and a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test for catching the disease early, immediately drawing an outpouring of love and support from Angels fans and former broadcast partner Mark Gubicza.







After undergoing surgery in late October, Rojas posted an uplifting update on X letting his followers know that the procedure went smoothly and he had already been released from the hospital. [1]







"Update - Surgery went well yesterday and I was released from the hospital today," Rojas wrote on October 28. "Thank you all for the prayers/calls/texts. This bump in the road has no chance of stopping me. God is indeed good!"





Update - Surgery went well yesterday and I was released from the hospital today. Thank you all for the prayers/calls/texts. This bump in the road has no chance of stopping me. God is indeed good! 🙏🏽 — Victor Rojas (@VictorRojas) October 28, 2026

Advocating for Men's Health and Routine Screenings



In the days following his hospital release, Rojas opened up further about why his annual physical was so critical. On his LinkedIn profile, the former voice of the Angels shared more details on his health journey. Despite feeling completely healthy, active, and symptom- ree while carrying out his normal coaching duties, post-surgery pathology revealed a much more aggressive tumor pushing against the outer edges of his prostate than his initial biopsy had indicated.





By sharing his story publicly, Rojas has encouraged men not to rely solely on how they feel physically, emphasizing that routine bloodwork and preventative checkups can be lifesaving.

Back in Action With Hastings College and a Familiar Angels Face

True to his word that nothing would slow him down, Rojas is already back in the saddle as the head baseball coach at Hastings College in Nebraska, where he is preparing for his second season after engineering a 15-win turnaround last year.



On Thursday night, Rojas shared a post on X showing he is fully immersed in offseason team activities, hosting former Angels standout and ex-Nebraska head coach Darin Erstad as the leadoff guest in the Broncos' offseason speaker series.





Grateful to have former @Angels stud & former @HuskerBaseball head coach Darin Erstad join us tonight via Zoom. Perfect guy to hit leadoff in our off-season guest speaker series. Great insight across the board for @HCBroncoBSB! 💪🏽@NAIABall pic.twitter.com/mfWfYxvSXW — Victor Rojas (@VictorRojas) November 12, 2026

"Grateful to have former @Angels stud & former @HuskerBaseball head coach Darin Erstad join us tonight via Zoom," Rojas posted. "Perfect guy to hit leadoff in our off-season guest speaker series. Great insight across the board for @HCBroncoBSB!"

A Lasting Connection to Anaheim

Even though Rojas stepped away from the Angels' television booth after 11 memorable seasons in January 2021, his iconic "Big fly, Ohtani-san!" calls and genuine passion for the game have kept him a permanent fixture in the hearts of Halos fans, so many of whom he befriended over the years.

Seeing Rojas bounce back so quickly—and bringing along an Angels legend like Erstad to mentor his college players—is the best offseason news possible.